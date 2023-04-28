Mahomet-Seymour edged Rochester 7-6 in a close encounter of the athletic kind on April 28 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on April 21, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More and Rochester took on Taylorville on April 24 at Taylorville High School.
