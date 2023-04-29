It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Metamora had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Peoria Notre Dame 9-8 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 29.

In recent action on April 24, Metamora faced off against Pekin and Peoria Notre Dame took on Bloomington on April 22 at Peoria Notre Dame High School.

