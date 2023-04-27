Monticello stormed to a third-inning lead and cruised to a 11-1 win over Bloomington Central Catholic in Illinois high school baseball on April 27.
In recent action on April 19, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against Peru St Bede and Monticello took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on April 21 at Monticello High School.
