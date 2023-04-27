LeRoy had no answers as Mt. Pulaski compiled an 8-3 victory in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 27.

In recent action on April 21, LeRoy faced off against Downs Tri-Valley and Mt Pulaski took on Springfield Southeast on April 21 at Springfield Southeast High School.

