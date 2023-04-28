No runs allowed and no problems permitted for Eureka as it controlled LeRoy's offense 7-0 in a sterling pitching showcase during this Illinois baseball game.

In recent action on April 21, LeRoy faced off against Downs Tri-Valley and Eureka took on Fisher on April 24 at Fisher High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.