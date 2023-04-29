It was a tough night for Chicago Holy Trinity which was overmatched by Peru St. Bede in this 11-1 verdict.
In recent action on April 24, Chicago Holy Trinity faced off against Chicago Hope and Peru St Bede took on Bloomington Central Catholic on April 19 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School.
