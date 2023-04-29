Aurora Marmion lit up the scoreboard on April 29 to propel past Chicago St. Rita for an 8-3 victory during this Illinois baseball game
In recent action on April 24, Chicago St Rita faced off against Chicago Mt Carmel and Aurora Marmion took on Chicago Brother Rice on April 20 at Aurora Marmion Academy.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.