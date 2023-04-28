Waverly South County didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Evansville North's attack in a virtuoso 2-0 performance in an Indiana high school baseball matchup.
Recently on April 21, Waverly South County squared off with Roxana in a baseball game.
