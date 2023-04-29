A sigh of relief filled the air in Teutopolis' locker room after a trying 4-2 test with Pleasant Plains in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 29.

In recent action on April 21, Pleasant Plains faced off against Edinburg and Teutopolis took on Mt Zion on April 20 at Teutopolis High School.

