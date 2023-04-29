Normal surfed the tension to ride to a 3-2 win over East Peoria on April 29 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on April 22, East Peoria faced off against Springfield and Normal took on Normal West on April 20 at Normal West High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.