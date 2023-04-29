No worries, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central's defense took care of business on Saturday, keying a 10-0 shutout of Rantoul in Illinois high school baseball on April 29.
In recent action on April 24, Rantoul faced off against Bloomington Central Catholic and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central took on Manito Midwest Central on April 25 at Manito Midwest Central High School.
