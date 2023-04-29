A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Winnetka North Shore Country Day defeated Chicago Hope 10-8 in Illinois high school baseball action on April 29.
In recent action on April 24, Chicago Hope faced off against Chicago Holy Trinity and Winnetka North Shore Country Day took on Chicago Taft on April 15 at Winnetka North Shore Country Day.
