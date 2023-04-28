Chicago Northside earned its community's accolades after a 14-4 win over Chicago Westinghouse in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 28.

In recent action on April 24, Chicago Westinghouse faced off against Chicago Steinmetz and Chicago Northside took on Niles Northridge Prep on April 15 at Niles Northridge Prep High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.