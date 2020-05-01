You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Eight area baseball players named to Rawlings Team
0 comments

Eight area baseball players named to Rawlings Team

{{featured_button_text}}
Prep sports graphic

ST. LOUIS — Eight Pantagraph area baseball players were named honorable mention in the Central Region for the Rawlings-Perfect Game Preseason Team.

The group included three players from University High School — Jackson Powell, Jacob Mote and Jake Feely.

Normal Community had two players selected, Mason Burns and Tommy Heideman. Nick Sharp of Bloomington, Normal West's Sean Shook and Carter Dawson of Pontiac also were recognized.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News