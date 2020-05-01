Eight area baseball players named to Rawlings Team

×
ST. LOUIS — Eight Pantagraph area baseball players were named honorable mention in the Central Region for the Rawlings-Perfect Game Preseason Team.
The group included three players from University High School — Jackson Powell, Jacob Mote and Jake Feely.
Normal Community had two players selected, Mason Burns and Tommy Heideman. Nick Sharp of Bloomington, Normal West's Sean Shook and Carter Dawson of Pontiac also were recognized.
Jim Benson
Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
