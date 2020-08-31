IHSA answers questions about contact days

Medium-risk sports such as basketball, soccer, volleyball and 7-on-7 football can have intra-squad scrimmages if parents give consent. Athletes must wear masks during the scrimmages except those social distancing outdoors.

High-risk sports such as football, wrestling, lacrosse, competitive cheerleading and competitive dance can have no-contact practices, but not instra-squad scrimmages.

During their 20 contact days, football teams can participate in handoff and passing drills and also hit sleds and tackle dummies. Teams can also run plays against air and against stand-up dummies.

Football players can wear helmets and shoulder pads during contact days. Players must wear helmets for two days before wearing shoulder pads on the third day. Players are not allowed to participate in person-to-person contact. Students are not allowed to share helmets or pads.

Virtual team meetings do not count as contact days. Schools can hold open gyms and open weight rooms throughout the school year provided they are advertised and open to all students.

