Intercity, Area senior baseball players to square off in Michael Brown Memorial All-Star games

NORMAL — Bloomington High School will be well represented in the Michael Brown Memorial All-Star baseball games Monday at the Corn Crib.

The Purple Raiders will have eight players in the contests, which are sponsored by the Bloomington-Normal Baseball Association and pit seniors from high schools in Central Illinois against seniors from the five Intercity high schools.

The first of two seven-inning games begins at 5:30 p.m. with the second game set for a 7:30 start.

BHS players on the Intercity team include Liam McGill, Cael Read, Ben Wellman, Aiden Hodge, Daniel Ferrier, Caleb Mayes, Austin Ruffin and Matt Steers.

Central Catholic has five players in the games — David Broadbear, Patrick Mulcahey, Will Bryant, Casey Bennett and Conall Rhodes.

Normal Community players include Ryne Willard, the Big 12 Conference Pitcher of the Year, Andrew Briggs and Mitch Murphy.

Connor Herbert, Matthew Davenport, Daniel Mosele and Trevor Young will represent U High, while Normal West players are Nick Barlow, Tanner Tompkins and Wyatt Inselmann.

Five players from Eureka will lead the Area squad. The group includes Griffin Punke, Colby Blunier, Matt Martin, Andrew Jablonski and Sawyer Wilcox.

Olympia, Deer Creek-Mackinaw and LeRoy have three players each on the teams.

Olympia will have Hayden Stork, Ryan Cleinmark and Andrew Nichols, while LeRoy will be represented by Max Buckles, Ty Egan and Logan Peterson.

Deer Creek-Mackinaw players are Ty Drake, Will Girardi and Zach Smith.

Two players each will represent GCMS (Braden Roesch, Ethan Gerard), Lincoln (Keagan Ferguson, Lucas Konczyk), Prairie Central (Lyndon Whitfill, Nathan Reed) and PBL (Gavin Copley, Brian Giese).

Other Area players are Nate McFall (Mahomet-Seymour), Noah Nordstrom (Fieldcrest), Jake Cochran (Fisher) and Cole Stevens (Blue Ridge).

Chris Hawkins of Normal West is the head coach of the Intercity and Dane Wear of Eureka will lead the Area.

Admission is $5 with a portion of the proceeds going to the BNBA Michael Brown Scholarship fund.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.