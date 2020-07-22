Intercity takes both games of Bloomington-Normal Baseball Association Classic all-star baseball games

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Players and coaches alike were anxious to pose for postgame photographs Tuesday at the Corn Crib.

You see, there won't be many positive memories from the high school baseball season that never was of 2020, but the Bloomington-Normal Baseball Association Classic all-star games will undoubtedly qualify.

“It’s good to get the jersey and hat on one more time and finally get to play with the kids you’re supposed to play your senior year with,” said University High’s Drew Ziebarth. “It’s pretty special to us.”

“Everybody had a blast playing with all their friends again,” Normal Community’s Griffin McCluskey said. “We’re bummed out we missed our season. This is a good go-away gift for college. I’m glad we got it.”

McCluskey pitched two scoreless innings and contributed a run-scoring single as the Intercity held off the Area, 4-3, in the first game. Ziebarth belted the evening’s only home run and worked a scoreless frame on the mound to help the Intercity claim the nightcap as well, 12-6.

The BNBA games were a replacement of sorts for the Pantagraph All-Star Game, which was canceled in June because of the COVID-19 pandemic.