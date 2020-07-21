Intercity takes both games of BNBA Classic all-star baseball games

NORMAL – Griffin McCluskey of Normal Community High School pitched two scoreless innings and contributed a run-scoring single at the plate to help the Intercity edge the Area, 4-3, in the first of two Bloomington-Normal Baseball Association Classic games Tuesday at the Corn Crib.
McCluskey, who will play college baseball at Valparaiso, allowed two hits and struck out five as the Intercity’s starting pitcher.
The Intercity took a 1-0 edge in the second when Tommy Heideman of NCHS reached on an error, took second on a wild pitch and scored on a single to right field by Normal West’s Garrett Swingler.
The Area tied it in the top of the third as Olympia’s Ayden Winterland beat out an infield single and later scored from second base on a wild pitch.
The Intercity claimed a 3-1 lead with a pair of tallies in the bottom of the third. Bloomington’s Alec Imhoff reached on an infield single and scored on a hit from Jackson Powell of University High. Powell stole second and was driven home by McCluskey’s single.
The lead swelled to 4-1 in the fourth on consecutive singles from U High’s Brendan Tupper, NCHS’ Mason Burns and Sean Shook of West.
The Area made some noise in the seventh. Roanoke-Benson’s Jack Weber walked and scored on a passed ball. Winterland, who had doubled Weber to third, crossed the plate on a single from Lincoln’s Justin Long before Shook recorded the last out.
Alex Smith of West, the second of three Intercity pitchers, struck out four and walked two over three innings.
The first game endured three weather delays totaling 1 hour, 21 minutes.
In the nightcap, the Intercity erased a 4-0 deficit to prevail, 12-6.
The Area posted four first-inning runs as Pontiac’s Carter Dawson split the left-center field gap with a triple that chased home PBL’s Trey Van Winkle and Jake Anderson of Mahomet-Seymour. PBL’s Dalton Busboom singled in Dawson, and pinch-runner Griffin Noe of Deer Creek-Mackinaw brought home the fourth run on a wild pitch.
Area starter Kobe Essien of Mahomet-Seymour worked a dominating three innings. After a ground out, the Quincy University recruit set down the next eight Intercity batters on strikes.
With Essien back in the dugout, the Intercity struck for three in the fourth. NCHS’ Will Kafer doubled to deep left and came home on a triple from West’s Evan Hutson before Drew Ziebarth of U High blasted a two-run home run beyond the left-field wall.
The Intercity pulled ahead with a four-run fifth that featured run-scoring hits from Kafer, Nick Fisher of Central Catholic and BHS’ Nick Sharp.
The Area crawled back within 7-6 as fifth-inning runs scored without benefit of a hit on a wild pitch and a passed ball. The Intercity gave itself breathing room in the form of a three-run sixth. BHS’ Tyler Townsend, Ben Brown of NCHS and Sharp had hits during the outburst.
A two-run single from Hutson knocked in the final two Intercity runs in the seventh as Kafer completed a streak of scoring runs in each of the final four innings.
See photos: BNBA Classic at the Corn Crib
