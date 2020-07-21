Intercity takes both games of BNBA Classic all-star baseball games

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL – Griffin McCluskey of Normal Community High School pitched two scoreless innings and contributed a run-scoring single at the plate to help the Intercity edge the Area, 4-3, in the first of two Bloomington-Normal Baseball Association Classic games Tuesday at the Corn Crib.

McCluskey, who will play college baseball at Valparaiso, allowed two hits and struck out five as the Intercity’s starting pitcher.

The Intercity took a 1-0 edge in the second when Tommy Heideman of NCHS reached on an error, took second on a wild pitch and scored on a single to right field by Normal West’s Garrett Swingler.

The Area tied it in the top of the third as Olympia’s Ayden Winterland beat out an infield single and later scored from second base on a wild pitch.

The Intercity claimed a 3-1 lead with a pair of tallies in the bottom of the third. Bloomington’s Alec Imhoff reached on an infield single and scored on a hit from Jackson Powell of University High. Powell stole second and was driven home by McCluskey’s single.

The lead swelled to 4-1 in the fourth on consecutive singles from U High’s Brendan Tupper, NCHS’ Mason Burns and Sean Shook of West.