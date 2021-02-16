Kindred: Bill Zeman, the driving force behind Roanoke-Benson baseball, was a stickler for rules on the field, at the wheel

Doing it Zeman’s way meant no detail was too small, no challenge too big and no team outworking you.

The mindset applied in practice, games and even pregame warmups.

“He’d be hitting ground balls and you had to be so sharp,” said Michael Bates, a senior pitcher/shortstop on the 1995 champs. “He wanted to kind of intimidate the other team. You had to look like pros out there so if they were watching you warm up, they’re going, ‘Man, these guys are good.’ You knew you couldn’t relax and just lollygag around.”

Some players did it better than others. You’re not going to be 30-0 every year. Yet, Zeman always said each of his 36 teams was special to him.

Every team had players in need of direction, discipline and attention. He felt he owed them that, whether it was Brown, who went on to pitch at the University of Evansville, or the last guy on the bench.

Wheelwright watched Zeman devote as much energy to the non-starters as the starters. He noticed it then, but appreciates it more now as a 44-year-old husband and father.