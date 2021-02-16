Kindred: Bill Zeman, the driving force behind Roanoke-Benson baseball, was a stickler for rules on the field, at the wheel

Bill Zeman was best known for what he did on a baseball diamond. In 36 years as Roanoke-Benson High School’s coach, he guided the Rockets to 693 wins, including a 30-0 Class A state championship season in 1995.
Yet, to understand what drove that success, you should know how Zeman drove his car.
Jeremy Brown, star senior pitcher for the undefeated state champions, grew up around Zeman, who lived next door to Brown’s grandparents. In high school, he was a student in Zeman’s driver’s ed class.
“He used to pound into us, ‘Go the speed limit,’” Brown said. “That dude never sped. It was painstaking sometimes.”
“So there were times you wished he’d go 10 miles an hour over the limit?” Brown was asked.
“Even five,” Brown replied. “Come on, now.”
That wasn’t Zeman, who died last week of pancreatic cancer at age 67. The speed limit was a rule. Rules were to be followed. Zeman established rules and demanded his players follow them.
The Illinois High School Association lists Roanoke-Benson’s school colors as black/white. That was perfect for Zeman’s program, where no gray existed.
“There was no getting around the rules,” Brown said. “There was no bending them. But he was a great communicator, so you knew what the expectation was. No one could ever say, ‘Well, I didn’t know that.’ No, you knew. You just chose poorly.”
It created a climate of discipline and respect not just on the 30-0 squad, but every team Zeman coached from 1979 until his retirement in 2014.
He set the bar high for the teenagers in his program in regard to work ethic, commitment and conduct on and off the field.
“One thing I really liked about him was he treated us like adults,” said Kyle Wheelwright, the senior second baseman in 1995. “That’s how he expected us to act. He expected us to be young men and that’s how he treated us.
“And he would not waver on his principles. You knew that and you knew where you stood with him. He used to always say — and I’ve carried this with me my whole life — ‘I’m going to do things my way. If it doesn’t work out, I only have myself to blame.’”
Doing it Zeman’s way meant no detail was too small, no challenge too big and no team outworking you.
The mindset applied in practice, games and even pregame warmups.
“He’d be hitting ground balls and you had to be so sharp,” said Michael Bates, a senior pitcher/shortstop on the 1995 champs. “He wanted to kind of intimidate the other team. You had to look like pros out there so if they were watching you warm up, they’re going, ‘Man, these guys are good.’ You knew you couldn’t relax and just lollygag around.”
Some players did it better than others. You’re not going to be 30-0 every year. Yet, Zeman always said each of his 36 teams was special to him.
Every team had players in need of direction, discipline and attention. He felt he owed them that, whether it was Brown, who went on to pitch at the University of Evansville, or the last guy on the bench.
Wheelwright watched Zeman devote as much energy to the non-starters as the starters. He noticed it then, but appreciates it more now as a 44-year-old husband and father.
“He made them (non-starters) feel like, ‘Hey, you need to be at practice. You’re part of this team, you’re part of the program,’” Wheelwright said. “He gave them as much attention as the best player on the team. As long as you gave him your all, he would give you his.”
The true measure of Zeman is he continues to give his players inspiration.
Bates is a medical device sales rep in Chicago. Occasionally, he hears Zeman’s voice in his ear, pushing him to do more.
“You have managers in the business world and you think about how you were coached,” Bates said. “In sales, a lot of it just comes down to effort and showing up every day and outworking the next guy. That’s something Coach taught us.”
Brown will tell you Zeman also “taught us routine, taught us excellence, taught us how to be humble.” And, especially, he taught, “It doesn’t matter what you’re doing, do it to the best of your abilities.”
“He also lived that way,” Brown added. “You’ll see a lot of coaches who say all the right things, but they never follow through doing it themselves. Not only did he teach it, he lived it.”
Zeman did it with the full support of his wife, Melinda, and daughters, Jayme and Heather. They were as much a part of the “team” as the pitcher, catcher, first baseman, etc.
Wheelwright said they knew what Zeman loved and that, “They put the time in and he put the time in. They sacrificed a lot for his success.”
Zeman appreciated that and was quick to say it. The Rockets now play at Bill Zeman Field, but it was a family affair.
Zeman also cared deeply for his players. He wanted them to succeed on the field, but also in life. Thus, Wheelwright said, Zeman was “doing more than coaching baseball.”
“One thing he always said that I’ll never forget was, ‘I don’t want you guys sitting around a bar 15 years from now talking about how good you could have been,’” Wheelwright said.
The message was they should strive to reach their potential, in and out of baseball. Put the work in, have no regrets. He reveled in their successes.
Wheelwright is a civil engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation. Brown was a successful baseball coach, guiding five teams to the Tennessee high school state tournament, and now is director of operations for a business in New Jersey.
Bates, Wheelwright, Brown and many others have made their former coach proud. It meant the world to him.
“He was a neat guy, an interesting guy,” Brown said. “He really cared about the community, cared about the kids, cared about the families. I’m sure players all the way back to 1979 would say the same thing. That’s an incredible legacy.”
Photos: Bill Zeman
