Kindred: Coach and confidante, Doug Goessman mastered the art of helping others

Those in Bloomington-Normal who knew of Doug Goessman didn’t really know him. To most, he was coach of the opposing team, encouraging his players from the dugout or third-base coaching box.
In the spring, it was in his role as head baseball coach at Peoria Richwoods High School. In the summer, he was coach and co-founder of the Illinois Steel travel team.
Here’s what the folks in lawn chairs cheering on Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West etc. missed — what we all missed — about Goessman, a father of four who died Sunday at 51 from amyloidosis and cancer.
He was an accomplished professional artist who also taught visual arts at Richwoods. He put heart and soul into his work, and that extended to baseball.
The heart was especially big. It had a soft spot for players with the desire, but not the means, to play and develop on a travel team.
“I don’t think everybody on this side of I-74 quite understands what Doug and his co-founder did with the Steel,” Normal Community baseball coach Ryan Short said. “They really tried to help a lot of kids who couldn’t afford travel baseball the way it was becoming much more expensive much more quickly.
“He had a lot to do with getting a lot of kids in the Peoria area connected.”
It led to college opportunities for many, life-changing access to higher education through baseball.
Short’s teams competed against Richwoods and Goessman twice every season in Big 12 Conference play. Short also coached summer teams that played the Illinois Steel.
He saw what was obvious from the lawn chairs: that Goessman was a high-energy guy who loved baseball deeply and unconditionally. As a coach, Short also noticed things that coaches value.
“Every time we played them, whether they were really good or kind of average, you could tell the kids on his team were going to run through a wall for him,” Short said. “They were going to try as hard as they could. He never gave up on them in a game and they never gave up on him.”
Social media has been filled with touching tributes to Goessman — known as “Coach G.” — from former players, students and those who coached with him.
Like Short, Bloomington’s Steve Clapp knew Goessman through coaching against him in the Big 12 and in the summers. He admired how Goessman “created a great culture” within his teams.
“The impact he’s had is undeniable. He was just a super guy,” Clapp said. “It was very evident the love he had for the game and the love he had for his players.
“In the coaching fraternity in general and within the Big 12, we’re blessed with some really good coaches and more importantly than that, really good people. Doug was definitely a big part of that. It’s one of those voids that will be really tough to replace.”
Next season would have been Goessman’s 10th as Richwoods' head coach. Clapp is entering his 18th year as BHS head coach and Short his 16th at the NCHS helm.
They have been at it long enough to recognize loss that goes beyond numbers on a scoreboard.
“His legacy was that he was able, whether it was through art or through baseball, to reach kids who not everyone could reach,” Short said. “From people I’ve talked to over the years and things I’ve read on Twitter the last two days, it seemed like he made connections with people.
“That’s what it’s all about in this time of divisiveness and everybody being grumpy with everybody else. It’s nice to know that Doug Goessman was somebody who kids at Richwoods and kids in Peoria could count on to be in their corner.”
You don’t get an appreciation for that from watching a guy coach twice a year. Understanding who Goessman was required a canvas broader than a third-base coaching box.
There was a lot we missed.
He will be, too.
