Kindred: Coach and confidante, Doug Goessman mastered the art of helping others

“The impact he’s had is undeniable. He was just a super guy,” Clapp said. “It was very evident the love he had for the game and the love he had for his players.

“In the coaching fraternity in general and within the Big 12, we’re blessed with some really good coaches and more importantly than that, really good people. Doug was definitely a big part of that. It’s one of those voids that will be really tough to replace.”

Next season would have been Goessman’s 10th as Richwoods' head coach. Clapp is entering his 18th year as BHS head coach and Short his 16th at the NCHS helm.

They have been at it long enough to recognize loss that goes beyond numbers on a scoreboard.

“His legacy was that he was able, whether it was through art or through baseball, to reach kids who not everyone could reach,” Short said. “From people I’ve talked to over the years and things I’ve read on Twitter the last two days, it seemed like he made connections with people.

“That’s what it’s all about in this time of divisiveness and everybody being grumpy with everybody else. It’s nice to know that Doug Goessman was somebody who kids at Richwoods and kids in Peoria could count on to be in their corner.”