Kindred: Former University High coach Jim Scott 'was the epitome of what a coach was'

It’s been a long time since they played for Jim Scott. For Derek Johnson, it’s been since 1989.
Still, they recall the signs Scott used during his lengthy, successful run as University High School baseball coach. That was clear in a text message chain Saturday after word spread of Scott’s death at age 87.
“The bill of the cap was the indicator,” said Johnson, now pitching coach for the Cincinnati Reds. “Down the arm was bunt, steal and hit and run. Wipe it off with the chest and then come back to work. We remember all of those things.”
Also clear was what happened when they missed a sign from the 6-foot-7 Scott, an imposing figure in the third-base coaching box or anywhere else.
“He would try to get your attention and once he got your attention, he would kind of swat his hands at you and say, ‘Just hit a home run,’” Johnson said. “It was his way of saying, ‘You missed a sign, you screwed it up, so go ahead and hit a home run.’”
The Pioneers hit plenty during Scott’s tenure, which included a runner-up finish in the 1979 Class A State Tournament. They also laid down a lot of bunts, defended bunts, hit cutoff men, executed pickoff plays.
They did things his way, the right way. They adhered to textbook fundamentals long before there were text messages.
“To me, he was the epitome of what a coach was … someone who took command of the room and made sure that we were doing things properly,” said Johnson, a pitcher at U High and later Eastern Illinois. “Probably what I remember most is just how particular he was in the details of the game and the way he wanted us to play it … the way he made us think about how we were going about our business.”
The beauty of Scott, a former four-sport star at Carthage College, was that his expertise was not limited to baseball. He was U High’s head baseball coach from 1958 to the early 1990s, but also had great success as head coach of boys golf and boys and girls swimming.
The boys golf team won a state championship and had four second place finishes under Scott. His U High tenure also included a run as sophomore coach on head coach Frank Chiodo’s football staff.
Chiodo called his longtime colleague “a coach’s coach.” An example?
“In football, he would teach all the things you needed to know about the game … not just how to block and tackle,” Chiodo said. “Every sophomore game he would pick a different captain.
"The reason was for that kid to learn what you’re supposed to know about the game besides your job.”
One game, it was Jack Eddy. Now a Hall of Fame coach, Eddy learned a valuable lesson during a timeout.
“He said, ‘How much time’s left in the game?’” Eddy said. “I started to look and he said, ‘Don’t look.’ He said, ‘What down is it?’ I started to look and he said, ‘Don’t look.’ Next it was, ‘What yardline are we on?’ Then he says, ‘And someday you think you’re going to be a varsity captain.’
“I still do that today with the young guys I’m coaching, impressing on them that you have to know where you’re at on the field and how much time’s left in the game.”
That’s how it is with Scott. His methods and messages have staying power. Johnson said it was Scott who first taught him there were two sides to baseball … the artful and the scientific.
“He was well ahead of his time. He was talking about how to apply force to a baseball a long time ago,” Johnson said. “He showed me there were two sides and I still adhere to that. You look at the scientific side, the analytics, and you also look at the artful side and going by feel.”
As a graduate assistant baseball coach under Scott, Cal Hubbard marveled at the drills Scott had for days bad weather forced the Pioneers into the gym.
When Hubbard was hired shortly thereafter at Raymond Lincolnwood, among his assignments was to coach baseball.
“I used every one of his drills,” said Hubbard, a retired Hall of Fame basketball coach. “He believed in drill work, drill work, drill work.
“He always broke things down as a coach. He was excellent with the fundamentals. But he also was excellent with structure, that ‘you have to put the work in.’ Before that was popular, he was like, ‘Put your work in.’”
Scott’s practice regimen was a must-see for Bob Morris, who came to U High in 1976. Morris would watch Scott’s practices and take notes. He later tried to emulate the efficiency of those workouts during stints as head boys and girls basketball coach.
“There was never a wasted minute, never a wasted space, never an idle player,” Morris said of Scott’s practices. “That carried over to what they did on the field. There was a purpose to everything he did.”
Scott grew up in Carthage in western Illinois and is a member of the Carthage College Athletic Hall of Fame. He was awarded 13 varsity letters while securing his bachelor’s degree. He later earned a masters and doctorate.
Scott also served in the U.S. Marine Reserves and the U.S. Army. Discipline mattered to him. He demanded it of himself and those around him.
“The success he had with every sport he was involved in showed that (discipline),” Morris said. “He took pride in that.”
To players, umpires, parents, even reporters, Scott seemed all business. He was focused and intense. What we didn’t know was he had a dry and active sense of humor.
When Morris arrived at U High, he was the “young pup” in an office that included Chiodo, Scott, George Girardi and Bob Metcalf … a Mount Rushmore of U High athletics. It was Scott who “always could lighten the mood,” Morris said.
“When it came time for a ballgame or a class, he was like, ‘I’m here for a purpose. Let’s get it done,’” Morris said. “But away from that, he was very lighthearted and humorous. I enjoyed him immensely.”
Scott likely would enjoy this: There has been debate as to whether he took the baseball rule book with him to heaven. It was always in his possession during games and often he would take it onto the field during a dispute with an umpire. He would state his case and then support it with Rule 1A or 2C or whatever applied.
“There was no need for him to take it to heaven,” Morris said, laughing. “He knew that thing inside and out.”
