Kindred: Former University High coach Jim Scott 'was the epitome of what a coach was'

They did things his way, the right way. They adhered to textbook fundamentals long before there were text messages.

“To me, he was the epitome of what a coach was … someone who took command of the room and made sure that we were doing things properly,” said Johnson, a pitcher at U High and later Eastern Illinois. “Probably what I remember most is just how particular he was in the details of the game and the way he wanted us to play it … the way he made us think about how we were going about our business.”

The beauty of Scott, a former four-sport star at Carthage College, was that his expertise was not limited to baseball. He was U High’s head baseball coach from 1958 to the early 1990s, but also had great success as head coach of boys golf and boys and girls swimming.

The boys golf team won a state championship and had four second place finishes under Scott. His U High tenure also included a run as sophomore coach on head coach Frank Chiodo’s football staff.

Chiodo called his longtime colleague “a coach’s coach.” An example?

“In football, he would teach all the things you needed to know about the game … not just how to block and tackle,” Chiodo said. “Every sophomore game he would pick a different captain.