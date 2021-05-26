Normal Community stays atop Big 12 standings with baseball win over Normal West

NORMAL — The Normal Community High School baseball team scored four fourth-inning runs to get past Normal West, 4-2, Wednesday at NCHS.

The Ironmen improved to 16-6 overall and 10-1 in the Big 12 Conference, good for first place with two league games remaining.

NCHS erased a 2-0 West lead in the fourth when Jacob O’Day doubled home Andrew Briggs, Ben Railey’s single drove home O’Day and Brock Bacus’ double into the left-field corner knocked in Ryne Willard and Kyle Thierry.

“We battled hard to put some good swings on a good pitcher in the fourth,” Ironmen coach Ryan Short said. “Jesse Courtney is already very good, and he’s going to get better and better.”

West (17-10, 9-4) scored in the second when Andrew Coats singled home Ben Talley and in the fourth as Talley crossed the plate on a Courtney sacrifice.