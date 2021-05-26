Normal Community stays atop Big 12 standings with baseball win over Normal West

NORMAL — The Normal Community High School baseball team scored four fourth-inning runs to get past Normal West, 4-2, Wednesday at NCHS.
The Ironmen improved to 16-6 overall and 10-1 in the Big 12 Conference, good for first place with two league games remaining.
NCHS erased a 2-0 West lead in the fourth when Jacob O’Day doubled home Andrew Briggs, Ben Railey’s single drove home O’Day and Brock Bacus’ double into the left-field corner knocked in Ryne Willard and Kyle Thierry.
“We battled hard to put some good swings on a good pitcher in the fourth,” Ironmen coach Ryan Short said. “Jesse Courtney is already very good, and he’s going to get better and better.”
West (17-10, 9-4) scored in the second when Andrew Coats singled home Ben Talley and in the fourth as Talley crossed the plate on a Courtney sacrifice.
“We tip our hats to Normal Community. They beat us twice in a week. I don’t think it’s easy to beat us twice and they did it,” West coach Chris Hawkins said. “We couldn’t get enough strung together, and their pitchers did enough to keep us in check.”
Kellen Hershberger (3-1) pitched the first four innings for the Ironmen. Aaron Carlock followed with an inning of scoreless relief before O’Day struck out three over the final two frames for his third save.
“Hershberger had a clean first inning. He got in trouble the second, third and fourth but minimized the damage,” said Short.
The NCHS defensive highlight was a diving catch by right fielder Willard to end the West fifth, preventing at least one run.
Courtney pitched a complete game, striking out seven and walking two.