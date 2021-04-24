Oloffson, Vale help NCHS to Big 12 Volleyball Tournament title

Mallory Oloffson recorded 12 kills and Lily Vale added 11 as Normal Community High School won the Big 12 Conference Volleyball Tournament on Saturday in Peoria.
NCHS downed Peoria Notre Dame in the semifinals, 25-9, 25-11, before stopping Champaign Centennial, 25-19, 25-23, in the championship match.
Sophie Feeney had 18 assists and 18 digs for the Iron, who finished with a 15-3 record. Olivia Price contributed 14 assists, while Isabelle McCormick had 18 digs and Madison Feeney four aces for NCHS.
Normal West beat Peoria Notre Dame, 25-18 27-25, to take third place. Champaign Centennial beat the Wildcats, 25-18, 22-25, in a semifinal match.
Averie Hernandez registered 27 kills while Leah Swingler had 52 assists in the two matches for West (13-6).
BASEBALL
West 4-14, Galesburg 2-4: Eli Hensley had five hits and drove in four runs to spark Normal West to a doubleheader sweep at Normal.
Hensley had two hits in the opener to support Nick Barlow, who went five innings and allowed two runs while giving up four hits and striking out six. Bryce Reatherford threw two innings of relief to earn the save.
West had 15 hits in the second game, with Hensley getting three along with Jesse Courtney and Derek Durham. Winning pitcher Andrew Coats threw 4⅓ innings as the game was shortened to five innings by the 10-run rule.
BHS 8, Limestone 0: Cam Anderson held Limestone to three hits as Bloomington earned a win in a game halted after five innings because of rain at Howard Saar Field.
Liam McGill and Gage Wolfe each had two hits for the Raiders.
Moline 5-5, NCHS 4-0: Moline scored in the bottom of the seventh inning to win the opener before shutting out Normal Community in the second game at Moline.
NCHS (3-4) got two hits from Brody Arseneau in the opener. Ryne Willard (1-2) came on in relief and struck out the side with the bases loaded in the fifth before suffering the loss. Aaron Carlock had two hits for the Ironmen in the second game as Jacob O'Day (0-1) took the loss.
SOFTBALL
U High 11-3, United Township 7-2: University High scored four runs in the top of the eighth to get the first-game win at East Moline. Jen Kuhn had two hits for the Pioneers.
Maddie Adams sparked U High in the second game. Adams had three hits and three RBIs while getting the pitching win while striking out seven.
West wins twice: Normal West beat Metamora, 12-3, and Marengo, 2-1, in a pair of games at Metamora.
Lindsay Rogers drove in five runs while Emily McCandless hit a two-run homer against Metamora for West (5-2). Rylee McGonigle (4-1) threw a complete game, striking out seven.
Freshman Kenzie Fasig (1-1) got her first varsity win against Marengo, while McGonigle recorded the final five outs for the save.
NCHS 18-15, Morton 1-3: Alison Kern hit three home runs as Normal Community rolled to a sweep at Morton.
Kern had two homers and seven RBIs in the first game. Annika Brown also homered and Ella Fletcher had three hits in support of Kiersten Manning (4-0).
NCHS (5-2) had five homers in the second game with Kern, Brown, Carli Russel, Lexi Corcoran and Leigha Luering going deep. Corcoran had three hits in game two in support of Lindsey DeRoeck (1-1).
GIRLS SOCCER
NCHS 5, Glenbrook South 0: Lia Ward scored two goals to lead Normal Community past visiting Glenbrook South. Hanah Crowder, Ryann Anderson and Kylie Simonson also scored for the Iron (2-1). Kylie Simonson had two assists and Maddie Johnson made eight saves.