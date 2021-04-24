Oloffson, Vale help NCHS to Big 12 Volleyball Tournament title

BHS 8, Limestone 0: Cam Anderson held Limestone to three hits as Bloomington earned a win in a game halted after five innings because of rain at Howard Saar Field.

Liam McGill and Gage Wolfe each had two hits for the Raiders.

Moline 5-5, NCHS 4-0: Moline scored in the bottom of the seventh inning to win the opener before shutting out Normal Community in the second game at Moline.

NCHS (3-4) got two hits from Brody Arseneau in the opener. Ryne Willard (1-2) came on in relief and struck out the side with the bases loaded in the fifth before suffering the loss. Aaron Carlock had two hits for the Ironmen in the second game as Jacob O'Day (0-1) took the loss.

SOFTBALL

U High 11-3, United Township 7-2: University High scored four runs in the top of the eighth to get the first-game win at East Moline. Jen Kuhn had two hits for the Pioneers.

Maddie Adams sparked U High in the second game. Adams had three hits and three RBIs while getting the pitching win while striking out seven.

West wins twice: Normal West beat Metamora, 12-3, and Marengo, 2-1, in a pair of games at Metamora.