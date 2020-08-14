University High junior Jake Swartz will play baseball at Illinois

"I was very lucky with Illinois. They offered me before the pandemic. It’s a great all-around program and school for me.”

The 6-foot-1, 165-pound Swartz is a “terrific, high level arm,” said U High coach Steve Paxson. “A lot of schools are targeting elite level players after their freshmen year, and Jake fell into that category. He’s mid to upper 80s right now, and he’ll probably be in the 90 (mph) range before long.”

Swartz throws a knuckle curve to complement his fastball and change up.

“It’s easy to control. I can pretty much locate it anywhere I want to,” Swartz said. “My dad (Mike) taught it to me when I was 12. It’s not as bad as a regular curve ball on your elbow. It’s a good third pitch to have in your back pocket.”

Paxson sees plenty of drive to succeed in Swartz.

“He’s ultra competitive. He got a few innings as a freshman on one of arguably the top staffs in Illinois,” said the U High coach. “If we play a season (next spring) there will be a lot of (radar) guns on him at the pro level before he’s done in high school.”