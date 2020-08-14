University High junior Jake Swartz will play baseball at Illinois

NORMAL — Jake Swartz grew up attending University of Illinois football, baseball and basketball games.
After two more years at University High School, Swartz will become a participant, not just a fan. Swartz has committed to sign a national letter of intent with the Fighting Illini baseball team in November of 2021.
“I’ve always been an Illinois guy, always loved the school,” Swartz said. “I’ve been there a ton of times. Academic wise, it’s just awesome. That’s another huge part.”
Illinois got a look at Swartz, a right-handed pitcher, at the Prep Baseball Report underclass games in July of 2019.
“I got to pitch in front of a few Division I scouts, and Illinois happened to be there that day,” said Swartz. “They got in contact with me in early to mid August, and we talked through the winter. I went to their camp in January. A couple weeks later they ended up offering me.”
Swartz lost his sophomore season at U High to COVID-19.
“Illinois State was my first offer. I really liked their coaches. They have a great program there,” Swartz said. “Purdue, Iowa, Xavier and West Virginia were going to come see me my sophomore year, but that didn’t happen.
"I was very lucky with Illinois. They offered me before the pandemic. It’s a great all-around program and school for me.”
The 6-foot-1, 165-pound Swartz is a “terrific, high level arm,” said U High coach Steve Paxson. “A lot of schools are targeting elite level players after their freshmen year, and Jake fell into that category. He’s mid to upper 80s right now, and he’ll probably be in the 90 (mph) range before long.”
Swartz throws a knuckle curve to complement his fastball and change up.
“It’s easy to control. I can pretty much locate it anywhere I want to,” Swartz said. “My dad (Mike) taught it to me when I was 12. It’s not as bad as a regular curve ball on your elbow. It’s a good third pitch to have in your back pocket.”
Paxson sees plenty of drive to succeed in Swartz.
“He’s ultra competitive. He got a few innings as a freshman on one of arguably the top staffs in Illinois,” said the U High coach. “If we play a season (next spring) there will be a lot of (radar) guns on him at the pro level before he’s done in high school.”
Swartz, who hopes to put on weight over the winter, also credits former Illinois State pitcher Brian Forystek of Chicago Elite and Josh Kauten of Ks Academy for accelerating his development.
Swartz joins teammates MacCallan Conklin and Karson Bonaparte to give U High three Division I recruits for the upcoming season.
“Our goal is definitely to win a state championship,” Swartz said. “I feel like we have a good enough team to win state.”
