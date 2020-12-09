Watch now: Bloomington High School's Gage Wolfe commits to Western Illinois

Unable to take an official visit to Western, Wolfe and his father drove to Macomb to check out the campus on their own.

“We witnessed practice and did the general student tour,” Wolfe said. “I really enjoyed it.”

Clapp was aware of Wolfe in junior high and had him in practice this spring and in the fall during IHSA approved contact days.

“He’s a great kid. He’s got a high ceiling,” Clapp said. “He’s a plus defender in the middle. He can play shortstop and second base. He’s got a lot of twitch and really good lateral movement.”

The 5-foot-10, 150-pound Wolfe bats left and throws right.

“Now that I can relax and focus on my personal skills, I want to get stronger and quicker,” Wolfe said. “One of my best assets is probably my quickness and my energy and positive attitude.”

Clapp has seen Wolfe’s hitting improve over the course of 2020.