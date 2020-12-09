Watch now: Bloomington High School's Gage Wolfe commits to Western Illinois

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington High School baseball coach Steve Clapp has only seen Gage Wolfe on the practice field, but he’s seen enough.
Western Illinois hasn’t seen a lot of Wolfe, either. But the Leathernecks have seen enough to offer Wolfe a partial scholarship.
“With everything going on, I couldn’t pass up a Division I baseball offer,” Wolfe said. “I reached out to Coach (Andy) Pascoe this summer and sent him a lot of film. He was looking for a shortstop, and we felt like I was the one. It’s a good program, and I love purple and gold.”
After attending Bloomington Junior High, Wolfe started high school at University High and spent his freshman year there. Wolfe transferred back to District 87 last February as a sophomore at BHS.
“I had only been at BHS for a few weeks when coronavirus hit,” said Wolfe. “I have a lot of respect for everyone at U High. They helped me in my process.”
While the Purple Raiders did not play during Wolfe’s sophomore season because of the pandemic, he turned in a sparkling summer for the Bloomington-Normal Baseball Association Gold 16s with a torrid .600 batting average in 45 at-bats, a .690 on-base percentage, 27 runs scored, 12 stolen bases, 11 walks and just two strikeouts in 58 plate appearances.
Unable to take an official visit to Western, Wolfe and his father drove to Macomb to check out the campus on their own.
“We witnessed practice and did the general student tour,” Wolfe said. “I really enjoyed it.”
Clapp was aware of Wolfe in junior high and had him in practice this spring and in the fall during IHSA approved contact days.
“He’s a great kid. He’s got a high ceiling,” Clapp said. “He’s a plus defender in the middle. He can play shortstop and second base. He’s got a lot of twitch and really good lateral movement.”
The 5-foot-10, 150-pound Wolfe bats left and throws right.
“Now that I can relax and focus on my personal skills, I want to get stronger and quicker,” Wolfe said. “One of my best assets is probably my quickness and my energy and positive attitude.”
Clapp has seen Wolfe’s hitting improve over the course of 2020.
“He’s developed himself. He’s driving the ball out of the park. For a high school field, our field is one of the biggest in the area,” said Clapp. “He’s got gap to gap power. He has a lot of leadership skills. He’s a high energy guy and a great teammate.”
Wolfe is part of the reason Clapp is anxiously awaiting the resumption of high school baseball. Wolfe and senior Liam McGill give the Raiders two strong middle infielders.
Senior Ben Wellman will help BHS as a pitcher and a catcher, and outfielder Adison Worthman is ranked as the No. 4 sophomore in the state by Prep Baseball Report.
“We have a strong nucleus there,” Clapp said. “Last year I was as optimistic as I’ve been in a long time, and we have a lot of those guys back.”
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
