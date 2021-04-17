Watch now: Bloomington's baseball team full of surprises in winning first two games

BLOOMINGTON — A trick play helped Bloomington High School's baseball team preserve its first victory of the season Saturday.

However, the Raiders' biggest surprise came a couple hours later at Howard Saar Field.

Short-handed BHS exploded for five runs in the bottom of the seventh to stun Troy Triad, 6-5. Down to its last strike, Jack Oliver's double into the left-center field gap scored the final two runs and made a 5-3 win over Chatham Glenwood earlier seem almost mundane.

"The kids bought in and had no quit in them," said BHS head coach Steve Clapp, whose team was outscored 32-12 in two losses to start the season. "We strung together some good at-bats in the seventh inning, and I couldn't be happier for Jack Oliver.

"Coach Ron Juris, our hitting coach, has worked hard with guys on a two-strike approach. Jack Oliver put a good swing on it."

Matt Steers came on in relief against Glenwood in the fourth. BHS led 5-2, but the Titans had runners on first and second and seemed ready to bust loose.

BHS then lulled Glenwood to sleep. The Raiders yelled "BUNT!" and shortstop Liam McGill went to cover third. However, second baseman Gage Wolfe snuck behind Parker Detmers. Steers whirled around to pick Detmers off second.