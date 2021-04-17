Watch now: Bloomington's baseball team full of surprises

BLOOMINGTON — A trick play helped Bloomington High School's baseball team preserve its first victory of the season Saturday.
However, the Raiders' biggest surprise came a couple hours later at Howard Saar Field.
Short-handed BHS exploded for five runs in the bottom of the seventh to stun Troy Triad, 6-5. Down to its last strike, Jack Oliver's double into the left-center field gap scored the final two runs and made a 5-3 win over Chatham Glenwood earlier seem almost mundane.
"The kids bought in and had no quit in them," said BHS head coach Steve Clapp, whose team was outscored 32-12 in two losses to start the season. "We strung together some good at-bats in the seventh inning, and I couldn't be happier for Jack Oliver.
"Coach Ron Juris, our hitting coach, has worked hard with guys on a two-strike approach. Jack Oliver put a good swing on it."
Matt Steers came on in relief against Glenwood in the fourth. BHS led 5-2, but the Titans had runners on first and second and seemed ready to bust loose.
BHS then lulled Glenwood to sleep. The Raiders yelled "BUNT!" and shortstop Liam McGill went to cover third. However, second baseman Gage Wolfe snuck behind Parker Detmers. Steers whirled around to pick Detmers off second.
"That's a trick play we run often against teams that are not in the area here," said Steers. "Basically we just try to confuse them a little bit and then pick them off when they're not thinking about it. It happened to work out today. Even against teams we've used it on before, you would be surprised how many times it works."
Steers allowed a run in 3.2 innings to pick up the victory for a BHS pitching staff that has been hurt by players being quarantined.
BHS never trailed against Glenwood. Gentry Lovell stroked a two-out, two-run single in the first before the Raiders added three runs in the second, again with two outs.
Wolfe delivered a run-scoring single before sophomore Adison Worthman drove an 0-2 pitch to the wall down the left-field line for a two-run double.
"I was just trying to put the ball in play, not do too much and get baserunners on. That's all," said Worthman, who also singled and scored in the first. "I thought it was a routine fly ball."
Worthman sounded like a prophet when asked how much confidence was gained from the season's first win.
"The morale is boosted up and it feels great as a team," he said. "Let's go get the next 'W.' "
That didn't appear to be coming against Triad. BHS committed four errors that led to all five Triad runs against Brennon Read and Parker Gilmore being unearned as the visitors recorded only two hits.
McGill had four of BHS' nine hits, while Gilmore added a pair. Kaden Stewart got the final two outs for BHS in the top of the seventh and was credited with the unexpected win.
"I'm really proud of our kids," said Clapp. "Not to make excuses — like most programs in the state we're fortunate and feel blessed to be out here and there is a sense of normalcy — but COVID is still on the rise. We've even been hit here in town. We've had a lot of guys in and out of quarantine and some guys with the injury bug.
"The first couple games out we started with some humble pie. It was exciting to get out here (after last season was canceled), and then we got smacked in the mouth. But I was telling the guys it (the season) is a marathon, not a sprint."
Pantagraph reporter Jim Benson's top five games
Stepping up to another level is always challenging. And, as University High School found out in the Class AA Boys State Golf Tournament in 200…
From the moment I first interviewed Mick Peterson in 1989, you could sense this guy was taking Pontiac High School's football program a long way.
I just concluded my 14th season as the beat reporter for Illinois State's basketball team. When I'm asked what is the best game I've seen the …
Benson's top five games: No. 2, U High comes back in fourth quarter to take 1995 Class A State title
Just when you're getting ready to write a story about the hometown team that came up just short, something crazy happens.
Benson's top five games: No. 1, Illini historic comeback stuns Arizona, writers to gain 2005 Final Four
Being a late game on a Saturday, the deadline was tight. So with the outcome pretty much decided, writers on press row at Allstate Arena in Ro…
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson