Watch now: Central Catholic's Carter, Sears strike out 14 to beat Prairie Central

Central Catholic added its final run in the fifth on back-to-back two-out doubles from freshman Bennett Summers and junior Isaac Whitaker.

"We're in a really good spot for how young we are," said Broadbear, a senior. "The young guys have really stepped up in a real positive way, and everyone is filling their roles and doing what they need to do to win."

Sears allowed only one hit in 2⅓ innings while striking out four.

"He hasn't had a whole lot of time on the mound this year yet, so it was good to see him come out there and get something done from the left side," said Knight of the junior.

Prairie Central, which entertains the Saints on Monday in Fairbury, got a later start than many teams. The Hawks waited to play their first game until the football season ended.

Traschel had two of the Hawks' four hits and took over on the mound for Reed with two outs in the fifth. Reed gave up eight hits while walking one and striking out three. Only one of the six runs he allowed were earned.