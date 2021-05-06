Watch now: Central Catholic's Carter, Sears strike out 14 to beat Prairie Central

BLOOMINGTON — Wesley Carter got a visit from Central Catholic High School head baseball coach Nick Knight during the fifth inning against Prairie Central on Thursday.
The sophomore knew what it was about.
"He said you have six more pitches," said Carter, who was on a 75-pitch count. "I tried to get too cute at the end, and I had to put my guy (Tyler Sears) in a tough spot."
Sears took over in the middle of a batter and got a strikeout to end the inning. Carter and Sears combined for 14 strikeouts in leading the Saints to a 6-2 victory over the Hawks in an Illini Prairie Conference game at windy McGraw Park.
Central Catholic, which improved to 5-3 overall and 2-2 in the Illini Prairie, took advantage of five errors by Prairie Central (1-3, 1-3) in the fourth to score five runs and wipe out a 2-0 deficit.
Carter (3-1) insists he's had a better curveball this season than he unleashed against Prairie Central. His catcher, David Broadbear, agreed.
But it was still good enough to record 10 strikeouts, including three looking.
"Wes did a great job on the mound just keeping the ball down," said Knight. "Everything in the outfield was going to be an adventure. He did a great job staying ahead of hitters and being in pitcher's counts and finishing."
Carter said the swirling wind "might have helped' his curveball.
"I don't try to think about the wind," he said. "I just try to throw it."
Carter's only mistake came when Tyler Traschel ripped a line drive down the right-field line for a two-run triple in the third that gave the Hawks the lead.
Prairie Central starter Nate Reed (0-1) got out of a bases-loaded jam in the third before his defense let him down the next inning. With one out, a dropped fly was the start of an error-fest by the Hawks.
On four straight hitters, Prairie Central committed an error to let the Saints take a 3-2 lead. Broadbear's wind-blown double drove in another run before Patrick Mulchahey delivered a run-scoring single.
"In high school baseball one little error can turn into four or five just like that, and that was the difference in the game," said Prairie Central head coach Jason Whitfill. "We had a dropped ball in center field and that started it, and then we couldn't field a bunt or make a throw."
Central Catholic added its final run in the fifth on back-to-back two-out doubles from freshman Bennett Summers and junior Isaac Whitaker.
"We're in a really good spot for how young we are," said Broadbear, a senior. "The young guys have really stepped up in a real positive way, and everyone is filling their roles and doing what they need to do to win."
Sears allowed only one hit in 2⅓ innings while striking out four.
"He hasn't had a whole lot of time on the mound this year yet, so it was good to see him come out there and get something done from the left side," said Knight of the junior.
Prairie Central, which entertains the Saints on Monday in Fairbury, got a later start than many teams. The Hawks waited to play their first game until the football season ended.
Traschel had two of the Hawks' four hits and took over on the mound for Reed with two outs in the fifth. Reed gave up eight hits while walking one and striking out three. Only one of the six runs he allowed were earned.
"I've seen some really good things and think we're right there," said Whitfill. "Nate Reed is probably our No. 1 (pitcher). He's not overpowering, but he's a smart pitcher ... He's thrown two good games for us this year. This is the longest he's thrown. He went 88 (pitches). He felt good. He did a good job keeping his composure."
