Watch now: Chase Adams' walk-off hit propels University High baseball to sectional final

NORMAL — As Macomb pitcher Jack Duncan threw three straight balls with the bases loaded, it appeared all Chase Adams had to do was leave the bat on his shoulder to usher home a University High School winner.

Yet when Duncan clawed back to a full count, Adams proved up to the task of doing it himself.

Adams drilled a sharp grounder down the first base line with one out and the bases loaded to score Jack Bach with the winning run in the bottom of the 10th as the Pioneers survived upset-minded Macomb, 3-2, Wednesday in a Class 2A sectional semifinal at Duffy Bass Field.

“It was relief. I was relieved and happy to get the win for my team,” Adams said. “I was excited when I got that 3-0 count. He comes back with that strike and at that point I’m thinking I got to battle, see the ball deep and barrel it up because I knew they were playing in.”

U High takes a 29-3 record into the sectional title game Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Duffy Bass Field against either Eureka or Knoxville. Macomb bowed out at 13-8.

“Postseason baseball, right? Anything can happen,” said U High coach Steve Paxson. “I just felt like our guys were really gutty on a day we didn’t get the two-out hits we’ve been getting. We found a way.”

The Pioneers had filled the bases on a hit by pitch on an 0-2 count on Bach, a walk to Evan Kochel and a Matthew Davenport bunt single.

“I felt pretty good about him (Adams) when their pitcher fell behind in the count,” Paxson said. “I knew he was going to get something to hit. There was nowhere to put him. Chase knew that too and put a good swing on it.”

Matt Sauser was the winning pitcher with five innings of scoreless relief.

“The performance of (starter) Connor Herbert and Matt Sauser on the mound was tremendous,” said Paxson. “With the exception of one big hit, there was not a lot of offense from them over 10 innings. And they’ve proven to be a pretty good hitting team.”

Adams saw no panic from his teammates with a dream season in danger of slipping away.

“We really didn’t expect that, but we’ve got pitchers to go the distance,” said the junior. “I felt pretty confident in my team. I really didn’t have any doubt in my mind. Everybody on the bench was really positive. We just had to keep fighting through the innings.”

After going down in order in the first inning, U High scored two runs but stranded eight baserunners over the next four frames.

The Pioneers grabbed a 1-0 edge in the third as Matt Armstrong singled, swiped second and came around to score on Karson Bonaparte’s double to deep left field.

U High made it 2-0 in the fourth. Kochel walked, courtesy runner Charlie Vercruysse stole second and scored easily on Adams’ triple over the center fielder’s head.

Herbert worked five scoreless innings before departing after Ryan Osterman led off the Bombers’ sixth with a double down the left-field line.

After reliever Trevor Young walked Griffin Taylor, Sauser came in to pitch and struck out Connor Watson before a triple from Tyler Bickers to the gap in right-center field tied the game as Osterman and Taylor scored.

Macomb starter Caden Mainland left after four-plus innings. Duncan entered with runners on second and third and none out in the fifth and set down the Pioneers without a run on two strikeouts and a ground out.

U High nearly won in the eighth. Davenport reached on a bunt single, stole second and took third on an Adams grounder. But Bombers’ right fielder Taylor made a sliding snare of an Armstrong line drive for the third out.

Macomb threatened in the ninth when VJ Lane led off with a walk and assumed second on a wild pitch. But as U High shortstop Daniel Mosele threw out Duncan on a grounder in the hole, Lane was thrown out trying to take third.

Herbert fanned six and walked two in five-plus frames.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

