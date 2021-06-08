Watch now: Eureka downs Central Catholic in 2A baseball regional title game

NORMAL — Matt Martin said he felt fine, ready to go.

Considering Martin’s athletic resume at Eureka High School, Hornets baseball coach Dane Wear not only believed Martin he believed in him.

“He’s a competitor,” Wear said of Eureka’s baseball, basketball and football standout. “He wants the ball. He wants to own it. He’s a good leader for us.”

Taking the ball one day after absorbing a line drive to his pitching arm, Martin tossed a five-inning shutout and the Eureka batters were generous in their support as the Hornets defeated Central Catholic, 13-0, for a Class 2A regional championship Tuesday at the Corn Crib.

It was the Hornets' sixth regional title in the past eight opportunities.

The game was postponed from Monday in Eureka. A shot off the bat of Central Catholic’s Patrick Mulcahey tagged Martin before rain halted the game in the bottom of the first inning.

“It bruised up pretty well, but it didn’t affect my throwing too much,” said Martin. “It was on my triceps. I was able to play through it. I was a little worried, but I woke up this morning and it felt pretty sore but pretty loose. I didn’t feel too bad once I started throwing.”

Martin allowed two hits, struck out three and walked one as Eureka (24-3) advanced to Wednesday’s sectional semifinal game at Knoxville.

“The turf made it a lot easier. I didn’t have to worry about conditions,” Martin said. “It was a good day to be out there. Once the offense gets going, it’s stress free on the pitcher."

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

The offense got going immediately. With Martin already on second base from Monday’s start, Colby Blunier walked and Slater Wilcox’s single brought home Martin.

Andrew Jablonski then tripled to left-center field to chase in Blunier and Wilcox and scored the fourth run of the inning on a wild pitch.

“It’s really fun to play out here,” said Jablonski. “You hit the ball in the gap, and it’s just going to go. We can run for days with our team speed. We had big hits by a lot of guys today. It’s really nice to see us coming through in those big situations.”

Jablonski didn’t lose any sleep worrying over Martin’s availability.

“He’s QB1 out there. He’s tough. He’s a football guy,” the Hornets’ shortstop said. “There was no doubt in my mind he was going to be out here and dominate.”

Eureka added six second-inning runs for a 10-0 bulge. Sawyer Wilcox stroked a two-run double, while other runs were driven in by JJ Boles, Griffin Punke and Matt Montoya.

“This is a group one through nine — or one through 11. I have two guys on the bench who want to hit, too — that can hit,” said Wear. “They’re not afraid of pitching. They are ready to go. I’m pretty excited about what we can do.”

Sawyer Wilcox knocked in his third run in the third inning, and the Hornets added two in the fourth without benefit of a hit.

Central Catholic bowed out at 11-10. Five Saints pitchers combined to hand out 13 free bases in the form of eight walks and five hit by pitches.

“Unfortunately, this team has showed up three or four times this year where we just can’t throw strikes,” Coach Nick Knight said. “If you give that many free passes, you can’t expect to win any games in the postseason.”

Other than Mulcahey’s single in the first inning on Monday, the Saints’ other hit came on a second-inning single from Wes Carter.

“We’ll look past this point and build for the future,” said Knight. “We have a real young team. There were some freshmen and sophomores in that lineup who will definitely learn a lot moving forward.”

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.