Watch now: Freeburg defeats University High in Class 2A semifinal

NORMAL – One bad inning ended the University High School baseball team’s dreams of a Class 2A state championship Friday at Duffy Bass Field.

Freeburg bunched all four of its hits in the third inning while scoring five runs and hung on for a 5-3 semifinal win over the Pioneers.

U High takes a 31-4 record into the third-place game against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.

“To get four hits in one inning, that’s a lot of hits,” Pioneers coach Steve Paxson said. “They strung them together at the right time. Hats off to Freeburg.”

U High pitcher Matt Sauser (6-1) did not allow a baserunner other than in the third inning. A sophomore right-hander who has committed to sign with Iowa, Sauser struck out nine and walked two while working all seven innings.

“That’s just how it goes sometimes,” said Paxson. “He’s a bulldog, a tough-minded kid. Being a sophomore, he’s going to be back. He’s going to be really good for us next year, too.

"That’s a tough way to go for him, but I thought he showed a lot of courage and a lot of heart. I’m really proud of him.”

U High scored all of its runs in the second inning. Evan Jones walked, took second on a wild pitch and scored on a one-out single to right-center field by Daniel Mosele.

Mosele continued to second on the throw home attempting to nab Jones and moved to third on a wild pitch. Matthew Davenport walked and swiped second before Matt Armstrong’s hit to right field drove in Mosele and Davenport.

After the first seven Freeburg batters were retired, Will Frerking walked and Jacob Blomenkamp singled with one out in the third. Sauser struck out Lane Otten, but Colin Brueggemann’s single sent home Frerking and Blomenkamp.

Eli Hoerner followed with a single, Brueggemann sprinted home on a passed ball and Eli Hill walked to set up a Hayden Ott two-run single.

Otten (8-0) hurled the complete game for Freeburg, striking out five and issuing three walks.

U High’s best threat after the second inning came in the sixth when Jones walked and Carson Beal singled with one out. Otten fanned the next two batters to get out of the jam.

