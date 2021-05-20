Watch now: Freshman Ethan Eberle helps Normal Community baseball stay unbeaten in Big 12

NORMAL — Freshman Ethan Eberle figured there was a chance he was going to pitch in his first varsity game Thursday.
It just came a little sooner than the Normal Community High School freshman left-hander expected.
"I didn't think I was going to be the first (reliever) coming out," he said. "I was playing catch in the bullpen and he (NCHS head coach Ryan Short) said, 'Get ready and get loose.' I got ready and got loose and went in there and did my best."
Eberle's best was plenty good. He threw three shutout innings and got the win as the Ironmen stayed unbeaten in the Big 12 Conference with a 4-3 victory over Champaign Central.
NCHS, which had only three hits, improved to 11-5 overall and 6-0 in the league while rebounding from an early 3-0 deficit. Andrew Briggs' groundout in the fifth scored Brody Arseneau to give NCHS the lead and the 6-foot-3, 195-pound Eberle took care of the rest.
"Ethan is a good pitcher and has pitched in a lot of big games in junior high and travel ball," said Short. "I don't think the moment was too big for him, and he sure didn't act like that."
Champaign Central (17-6, 7-2) scored an unearned run in the first and two more runs in the second off NCHS starter Aaron Carlock. But Carlock stranded two runners in the second and got through the next two innings unscathed before turning it over to Eberle.
"Aaron Carlock pitched really well last week against Peoria Notre Dame," said Short. "He maybe didn't have his best stuff, but he really battled. I was real impressed with him. We were able to wait until the last time through the order to get Ethan in."
NCHS scored three runs in the second with only one ball hit out of the infield.
Ben Railey walked and Jacob O'Day reached on an infield single to start the inning against Champaign starter Kendall Crawford. Kellen Hershberger walked to load the bases.
After Crawford got a strikeout, Brock Bacus was hit by a pitch to drive in the first run. Cole Adams reached on an error to score O'Day before Arseneau tied the game with a sacrifice fly.
Arseneau led off the NCHS fifth with a sharp single to left.
"I was getting a lot of fastballs," said Arseneau, a junior shortstop. "I was trying to look for something, not do too much, get on base and let my teammates do their best."
Arseneau stole second, moved up on an out and scored on Briggs' groundout. Briggs, who is NCHS' catcher, had to leave the game in the top of the first when he tweaked his knee but re-entered in the third.
The Maroons had at least one base runner in each of the three innings against Eberle, who allowed two hits and two walks to go with two strikeouts. After Eberle walked Jack Doubet with two outs in the seventh, he induced a grounder to second baseman Bacus for the final out.
"We know he comes out and throw strikes. That's what we needed him to do. He did it well," said Arseneau. "He executed everything and we got out of it."
Because of an earlier two-week pause for COVID-19 protocols, the Ironmen will be busy to end the regular season. NCHS has eight conference games in the next nine days.
NCHS will need to dig deep into its pitching staff and Eberle "is going to be an option," said Short.
"We have a lot of different guys who can come in and who have gotten big outs and saves," said the NCHS coach. "We have a next-man up philosophy and they're supportive of each other."
