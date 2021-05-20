Watch now: Freshman Ethan Eberle helps Normal Community baseball stay unbeaten in Big 12

"Ethan is a good pitcher and has pitched in a lot of big games in junior high and travel ball," said Short. "I don't think the moment was too big for him, and he sure didn't act like that."

Champaign Central (17-6, 7-2) scored an unearned run in the first and two more runs in the second off NCHS starter Aaron Carlock. But Carlock stranded two runners in the second and got through the next two innings unscathed before turning it over to Eberle.

"Aaron Carlock pitched really well last week against Peoria Notre Dame," said Short. "He maybe didn't have his best stuff, but he really battled. I was real impressed with him. We were able to wait until the last time through the order to get Ethan in."

NCHS scored three runs in the second with only one ball hit out of the infield.

Ben Railey walked and Jacob O'Day reached on an infield single to start the inning against Champaign starter Kendall Crawford. Kellen Hershberger walked to load the bases.

After Crawford got a strikeout, Brock Bacus was hit by a pitch to drive in the first run. Cole Adams reached on an error to score O'Day before Arseneau tied the game with a sacrifice fly.

Arseneau led off the NCHS fifth with a sharp single to left.