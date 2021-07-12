Watch now: Intercity runs its way to two victories in Michael Brown Memorial Central Illinois All-Star Games

Intercity baserunner Conall Rhodes of Central Catholic, left, is caught between first and second base by area shortstop Matt Martin of Eureka as Martin makes the tag in the bottom of the second inning in Monday's first game of the Michael Brown Memorial Central Illinois All-Star Game at the Corn Crib.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
The Area's Max Buckles (23) of LeRoy and Colby Blunier of Eureka celebrate after Matt Martin of Eureka hits a triple and scores on an error to give the area team three runs in the top of the fourth inning of Monday's first game in the Michael Brown Memorial Central Illinois All-Star Games at the Corn Crib.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Area baserunner Colby Blunier of Eureka, left, beats out a throw to intercity first baseman Patrick Mulcahey of Central Catholic in the top of the fourth inning of Monday's first game in the Michael Brown Memorial Central Illinois All-Star Games at the Corn Crib.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Area shortstop Ty Egan of LeRoy, left, fails to make a tag on intercity baserunner Liam McGill of Bloomington in the bottom of the fourth inning Monday in the first game of the Michael Brown Memorial Central Illinois All-Star Games at the Corn Crib.
NORMAL — The Intercity stole nine bases in each game on its way to 10-4 and 5-3 victories over the Area in the Michael Brown Memorial Central Illinois All-Star Games on Monday night at the Corn Crib.
Mitchell Murphy of Normal Community was the Intercity's Rory Hodgson Most Valuable Player in the first game. He reached base four times, scored two runs and had a run-scoring double along with some good defensive plays at third and a stolen base.
The Michael Brown Area MVP was Eureka's Matt Martin. He scored two runs and had a two-run triple.
The winning pitcher was U High's Conner Herbert, while Martin was tagged with the loss. Intercity starter Trevor Young and Central Catholic's Conall Rhodes each threw two scoreless innings, with Young striking out five.
University High's Daniel Mosele was the Intercity MVP in the second game. His run-scoring triple in the fifth broke a 2-all tie and he scored on the play on an errant throw. Mosele also saved a run in the bottom of the fifth by throwing out a runner on a grounder to the hole.
Deer Creek-Mackinaw's Will Girardi struck out five in two innings and was the Area's MVP.
NCHS' Ryne Willard earned the win for the Intercity in the second game. He also struck out five in two hitless innings. Bloomington's Aiden Hodge picked up the save, giving up a run in the seventh. Girardi took the loss.
