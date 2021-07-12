Watch now: Intercity runs its way to two victories in Michael Brown Memorial Central Illinois All-Star Games

NORMAL — The Intercity stole nine bases in each game on its way to 10-4 and 5-3 victories over the Area in the Michael Brown Memorial Central Illinois All-Star Games on Monday night at the Corn Crib.

Mitchell Murphy of Normal Community was the Intercity's Rory Hodgson Most Valuable Player in the first game. He reached base four times, scored two runs and had a run-scoring double along with some good defensive plays at third and a stolen base.

The Michael Brown Area MVP was Eureka's Matt Martin. He scored two runs and had a two-run triple.

The winning pitcher was U High's Conner Herbert, while Martin was tagged with the loss. Intercity starter Trevor Young and Central Catholic's Conall Rhodes each threw two scoreless innings, with Young striking out five.

University High's Daniel Mosele was the Intercity MVP in the second game. His run-scoring triple in the fifth broke a 2-all tie and he scored on the play on an errant throw. Mosele also saved a run in the bottom of the fifth by throwing out a runner on a grounder to the hole.

Deer Creek-Mackinaw's Will Girardi struck out five in two innings and was the Area's MVP.

NCHS' Ryne Willard earned the win for the Intercity in the second game. He also struck out five in two hitless innings. Bloomington's Aiden Hodge picked up the save, giving up a run in the seventh. Girardi took the loss.

