Watch now: Joliet West overwhelms Normal West in baseball regional title game

NORMAL — Retiring the first batter of an inning is typically a positive sign for both a pitcher and his team.

It wasn’t for Normal West High School baseball on Monday.

The Wildcats set down the first Joliet West batter in all five innings in a Class 4A regional championship game. That did not deter the Tigers from doing plenty of damage.

“If you would have known that, you feel pretty good about your chances,” Wildcats coach Chris Hawkins said. “But they’re a good ballclub, they play in a good conference and play a good schedule. That obviously showed up today.”

Joliet West scored in every inning and finished off a 16-0 victory with 10 runs in the fifth at West.

“We had a relentless approach at the plate,” said Tigers coach John Karczewski. “We scored nine runs after two outs. A lot of them were two-strike hits. That’s what these guys have done all year.”

Joliet West advances to sectional play at 19-10, while West bows out at 19-15.

“It’s a disappointment, but their hitters were really swinging the bats,” Hawkins said. “We’re a young team with four seniors. I hope this core of guys coming back we’ll make a run next year.”

The Tigers first scored on a triple to left-center field by Ty Batusich that drove in James Love. A second run scored on a wild pitch. West intentionally walked Batusich his next three times up.

“He’s really good,” said Hawkins. “I decided I’m not letting him beat us. It was going to have to be somebody else and somebody else did.”

Joliet West added two second-inning runs on RBI singles from Camden Karczewski and Love. The Tigers tacked on one run each in the third and fourth.

The Wildcats, who were already without the arm of top pitcher Nick Barlow, lost its first two pitchers to injuries Monday. Starter Bryant Henderson left with a hamstring pull, and reliever Eli Hensley departed after feeling a pop in his throwing elbow.

Joliet West pitcher Jimmy Anderson retired the first 11 West batters he faced before Tanner Tompkins doubled to right-center field in the fourth. The only other Wildcat hit was an Andrew Coats infield single in the fifth.

An all-Southwest Prairie Conference pitcher as a freshman, Anderson struck out six and did not issue a walk.

“He came out here and just dealt,” Coach Karczewski said. “He’s not going to overpower you, but he’s going to compete with three pitches for strikes. He had a couple big hits, too.”

Anderson’s two-run triple was one of seven Tigers’ hits in the 10-run fifth inning outburst.

U High advances: Jake Swartz allowed two unearned runs in 5⅔ innings as U High claimed a 2A regional championship with a 7-2 win over Chillicothe IVC at Duffy Bass Field.

Swartz struck out nine and walked one as U High advanced to sectionals with a 28-3 record. Trevor Young struck out two while securing the final four outs.

Matthew Davenport was 2-for-2 with two RBIs for the Pioneers. Evan Jones also had two hits.

U High will meet Macomb in a sectional semifinal on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at Duffy Bass Field.

Central, Eureka postponed: The Central Catholic at Eureka 2A regional title game was postponed Monday and will be played Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Corn Crib in Normal.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

