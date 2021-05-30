Watch now: McGill strokes seven straight hits as Bloomington wins twice

BLOOMINGTON — To the shock of everyone on the Bloomington High School baseball team, senior Liam McGill struck out in his first at-bat Saturday at Howard Saar Field.
“The kid never strikes out. You can’t get the ball by him,” BHS coach Steve Clapp said. “He’s a pretty good contact hitter.”
McGill made a lot more than just contact the rest of the nonconference doubleheader with Pontiac by spraying seven straight hits to propel the Purple Raiders to a 6-5 and 12-2 sweep.
“Tough first at-bat. He came in and I wasn’t really prepared for it,” McGill said of Indians starter Logan Barnett. “That’s on me. I was thinking I can’t keep letting my team down. I thought I should do better next time, and I came back and did it.”
McGill’s strikeout was just his second of the season in 95 plate appearances and fourth of his high school career including summer ball “to the best of my knowledge,” said Clapp, whose team boosted its record to 17-9.
“He’s a player, man. Pound for pound if you can find a better player than Liam McGill, I haven’t seen him,” the BHS coach said. “Liam is worth his weight in gold. He’s kind of the sparkplug that makes us go.”
McGill drove home the first Raiders’ run in the opener by singling in Cael Read in the second. McGill stole second and scored on Adison Worthman’s single for a 2-0 BHS lead.
Pontiac (6-12) tied it in the fourth with two unearned runs against BHS starter Gage Wolfe (5-0). George Smith’s single sent Johnny Lenox and Henry Brummel across the plate.
The Raiders countered with three runs in the bottom of the fourth as Wolfe singled home Daniel Ferrier and a two-run Ben Wellman double to right-center field chased in Read and McGill.
The Indians scored once in the fifth before Matt Steers took over for Wolfe on the mound and secured the final two outs of the inning.
A McGill single in the fifth knocked in an insurance run that BHS would need. Pontiac’s Lenox and Tanner Legner walked with two outs in the seventh and came around to score on singles by Brummel and Alex Trevino before Steers locked down his second save with a game-ending strikeout.
“Gage Wolfe is a middle infielder who really embraces us putting him in a pitching role. He continues to do a really good job,” Clapp said. “Matt Steers came in and got us out of a jam with a one pitch double play.”
“We were right there with a good team,” said Pontiac coach Adam Lawrence. “Our hitters were trying to make a play there at the end.”
With a totally different lineup from game one, the Indians scored two runs in the first inning of the nightcap with the help of three BHS walks and a throwing error.
“We just wanted to get guys time,” Lawrence said. “They’ve been doing a lot of work on the bench, getting fouls balls, carry equipment all year so they deserve some reps.”
Gentry Lovell singled and scored for the Raiders in the second.
BHS added three third-inning runs for a 4-2 lead. Wolfe started the rally with a triple and came in to score as Wellman grounded out. John Shuey walked and was driven home by a Parker Gilmore sacrifice fly, and Lovell doubled and scored on a Jack Oliver single.
McGill, whose productive day hiked his season batting average to .530, doubled and scored in the sixth before adding his seventh straight hit on a fifth-inning single.
“I felt pretty good. I was seeing the ball well all day,” said the Millikin recruit. “I felt like it was all coming together.”
BHS brought the 10-run rule into effect with a seven-run, fifth-inning outburst. Oliver had two RBIs with McGill, Worthman, Wellman, Shuey and Nate Johnson getting one each.
Gilmore (1-0) came on in relief in the second inning and pitched 3⅔ frames for the win.
Randy Reinhardt's favorite stories from 2020
Roanoke-Benson guard Jack Weber (25) is mobbed by teammates after the Rockets defeated Chicago Fenger, 45-43, during their Class 1A super-sect…
Roanoke-Benson claimed the Class 1A super-sectional championship at Redbird Arena in dramatic fashion.
Former Illinois State football coach Denver Johnson and his daughters endured a lengthy ordeal leading to the death of their wife and mother Danita.
Lexi Wallen made huge play after huge play to help the Illinois State women defeat Loyola.
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt