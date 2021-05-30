Watch now: McGill strokes seven straight hits as Bloomington wins twice

McGill drove home the first Raiders’ run in the opener by singling in Cael Read in the second. McGill stole second and scored on Adison Worthman’s single for a 2-0 BHS lead.

Pontiac (6-12) tied it in the fourth with two unearned runs against BHS starter Gage Wolfe (5-0). George Smith’s single sent Johnny Lenox and Henry Brummel across the plate.

The Raiders countered with three runs in the bottom of the fourth as Wolfe singled home Daniel Ferrier and a two-run Ben Wellman double to right-center field chased in Read and McGill.

The Indians scored once in the fifth before Matt Steers took over for Wolfe on the mound and secured the final two outs of the inning.

A McGill single in the fifth knocked in an insurance run that BHS would need. Pontiac’s Lenox and Tanner Legner walked with two outs in the seventh and came around to score on singles by Brummel and Alex Trevino before Steers locked down his second save with a game-ending strikeout.