Watch now: Mitch Murphy saves the day for NCHS baseball as Ironmen win twice

NORMAL — Mitch Murphy's introduction to varsity baseball had to wait a year longer than expected when the global pandemic wiped out last season.
"We didn't get our chance last year. We had such a tight brotherhood last year," said the Normal Community High School senior. "I was so close with so many guys and neighbors with a few of them. We're so blessed to have an opportunity to play the game we love and have one last go-around with our brothers."
It seemed Murphy tried to make up for that lost season Saturday.
He smacked a three-run homer in the bottom of the first that helped NCHS wipe out a 4-0 lead by Troy Triad. Murphy then got the final three outs to preserve a 7-6 victory.
After a short break, Murphy's two-run triple triggered a seven-run third against Chatham Glenwood. He later added a run-scoring single and then got the final out for another save to preserve the Ironmen's 9-6 win.
"He's a very humble young man," said NCHS head coach Ryan Short of Murphy. "He and these seniors have waited a long time to play varsity baseball. They were fired up to get out there and lead today."
NCHS, which lost its season opener to Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on Thursday, made the most of its opportunities Saturday. The Ironmen had five hits against Triad and seven hits against Glenwood (0-3).
Junior shortstop Brody Arseneau recorded two hits and scored two runs against Triad. Starting pitcher Kellen Herschberger went four innings to pick up the victory while Austin Eichensehr pitched two scoreless innings of relief before Murphy took over in the seventh.
"It gives us a lot of confidence," said Arseneau of Saturday's victories. "We know we have guys who can hit and guys who can play the field and just know we can get momentum going into the rest of our season."
Murphy said he "was fortunate to catch a good pitch on 2-0 and drove it over the left field wall" in his first at-bat Saturday.
Around the fifth inning against Glenwood, which lost its first game Saturday at Bloomington before switching fields with Triad, Murphy said Short approached him.
"He said we might need you to close the game. Can you?," said Murphy. "I said the wing's loose, everything's fine and I'm ready to go."
Glenwood had two runners on and the tying run at the plate when Murphy moved over from third base. He induced a pop out to first baseman Hershberger to end the game.
"It's going to be a fun group to see what we can do," said Short. "We're excited about our strength of schedule. The (Big 12) conference is going to be really good. Everyone asks who's good in the conference and I go, 'A lot of them.' "
