Watch now: Mitch Murphy saves the day for NCHS baseball as Ironmen win twice

NCHS, which lost its season opener to Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on Thursday, made the most of its opportunities Saturday. The Ironmen had five hits against Triad and seven hits against Glenwood (0-3).

Junior shortstop Brody Arseneau recorded two hits and scored two runs against Triad. Starting pitcher Kellen Herschberger went four innings to pick up the victory while Austin Eichensehr pitched two scoreless innings of relief before Murphy took over in the seventh.

"It gives us a lot of confidence," said Arseneau of Saturday's victories. "We know we have guys who can hit and guys who can play the field and just know we can get momentum going into the rest of our season."

Murphy said he "was fortunate to catch a good pitch on 2-0 and drove it over the left field wall" in his first at-bat Saturday.

Around the fifth inning against Glenwood, which lost its first game Saturday at Bloomington before switching fields with Triad, Murphy said Short approached him.

"He said we might need you to close the game. Can you?," said Murphy. "I said the wing's loose, everything's fine and I'm ready to go."