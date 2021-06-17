Watch now: Mount Pulaski defeated in Class 1A state baseball semifinal

NORMAL — Saddled with an early deficit, the Mount Pulaski High School baseball team dropped an 11-5 decision to Farina South Central on Thursday in a semifinal game of the Class 1A State Tournament at Duffy Bass Field.

The 21-2 Hilltoppers will take on Newark in the third-place game later Friday afternoon.

South Central, which will carry a 25-3 record into Friday evening’s championship game against Glen Carbon Father McGivney, put Mount Pulaski in an early hole with two runs each in the first and second innings.

The Hilltoppers loaded the bases in the first on three walks from Cougars starter Chase Dodson but could not score.

Mount Pulaski pulled within 4-2 in the fourth as Jackson Fricke reached on an infield single and courtesy runner Clay Aylesworth scored on a Grant Davis single.

Landon Smith, who had walked, came home on a throwing error but the Hilltoppers again left the bases loaded.

South Central broke the game open with a seven-run sixth inning.

After the Cougars removed Dodson, Mount Pulaski reached reliever Beau Jolliff for three runs in the sixth.

Lucas Kuhlman contributed the Hilltoppers’ only hit of the inning, and Evan Cooper brought home a run with a sacrifice fly.

