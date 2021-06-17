Watch now: Mount Pulaski finishes fourth in Class 1A state baseball

NORMAL – The Mount Pulaski High School baseball team’s loss total moved twice as many times Thursday as it had all season.

That did little to dampen the mood of the Hilltoppers after the first appearance in the Class 1A State Tournament in school history.

Mount Pulaski closed its season at 21-3 after falling behind early first in an 11-5 semifinal loss to Farina South Central and then in a 6-2 defeat to Newark in the third-place game at Illinois State’s Duffy Bass Field.

“The results don’t change how I feel about this group. They’re a special group,” Toppers coach Joel Washko said. “They worked to get here. They earned it. We had some things that didn’t go our way today, but I’m extremely proud of these guys.”

Drew Martin, a Heartland College recruit who pitched Mount Pulaski’s super-sectional victory Monday, called the experience “an amazing feeling to finally get where we worked our whole career for. It was awesome. Obviously, we would have like to go out with a state champion or third place trophy. But we got fourth place and I’ll take it.”

The Toppers were back on the field 50 minutes after their semifinal loss, and Newark (27-2) greeted them with two runs in the top of the first as Dalton Reibel’s single drove in Tegan Kruser and Lucas Pasakarnis scored on Joe Martin’s sacrifice fly.

“We were tried, no doubt about it. But I felt like we were ready to play,” said Washko. “They were able to rest a little bit, and they jumped on us a little bit. We were a little slow at the start.”

The Norsemen forged ahead 5-0 in the third with two scoring on Mitchell Kruser’s triple.

Mount Pulaski bunched four hits in the fourth and pushed across two runs. Evan Cooper singled and took third on Drew Martin’s double before both came around to score on Jackson Fricke’s single. Landon Smith added a single but the Toppers could not further carve into the Newark advantage.

Smith (3-1) pitched the complete game for Mount Pulaski, striking out three and walking one.

Jared Slivka (3-0) was the winning hurler for Newark with three strikeouts and no walks in seven innings.

South Central, which took a 25-3 record into Friday evening’s championship game against Glen Carbon Father McGivney, put Mount Pulaski in an early hole with two runs each in the first and second innings.

The Toppers loaded the bases in the first on three walks from Cougars starter Chase Dodson but could not score.

Mount Pulaski pulled within 4-2 in the fourth as Fricke reached on an infield single and courtesy runner Clay Aylesworth scored on a Grant Davis single.

Landon Smith, who had walked, came home on a throwing error but the Toppers again left the bases loaded.

“We had the bases loaded twice and couldn’t get the timely hit,” Martin said. “That’s the way the ball falls sometimes. They got a couple timely hits and took advantage of a couple errors to put up a crooked number. That was really the story of the game.”

South Central broke the game open with a seven-run sixth inning. After the Cougars removed Dodson, Mount Pulaski reached reliever Beau Jolliff for three runs in the sixth.

Lucas Kuhlman contributed the Toppers’ only hit of the inning, and Cooper brought home a run with a sacrifice fly.

“Look at our roster and a lot of these guys will be back. We have absolutely nothing to hang our heads about,” said Washko. “The third place game we had five sophomores and a freshman in the lineup. You can’t duplicate this experience of coming out in a state tournament and playing in front of a lot of people in high stakes competition.”

