Watch now: New leagues at Corn Crib present high school players with opportunities

NORMAL — The Kernels Collegiate League gave Central Illinois college baseball players a chance to play in a competitive environment this summer at the Corn Crib.
Next, the organizers of the KCL, in conjunction with the Normal CornBelters and the Bloomington-Normal Baseball Association, are giving the same opportunity to high school level players.
The Play 9 Sports Kernels Fall League will debut on Sept. 4 at the Corn Crib with age divisions for players entering their junior and senior years and another for those entering their freshman and sophomore years.
Games will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday for a six-week run. Illinois State’s Duffy Bass Field and O’Neil Park in Bloomington also could host games.
“This is a unique opportunity, and we have a unique place for us to hold a league like this,” said CornBelters president of operations Matt Stembridge. “Heartland (College) typically takes over the facility in mid August, but there is far more availability than in a typical year.
"We wanted to build up a program and make use of a facility during what is not normally an open period.”
The four-team Kernels Collegiate League wrapped up on Aug. 9 and sparked Stembridge, KCL director Mike Brown and others to consider a similar offering for high school players.
“We had college and travel and high school coaches in the building this summer,” Stembridge said. “The feedback was this would be a neat thing for youth to be a part of. We leaned on our resources locally. There is a tight-knit group of baseball people in this community.”
With football among the fall sports the Illinois High School Association has postponed until 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a large number of area athletes who would normally play football and baseball for their high school teams are suddenly available and interested.
“Interest has been significant. Most of the higher level players in town have shown interest,” said Brown, who added players are only being accepted from Bloomington-Normal’s COVID region. “It’s not something you would do every year if everything is going full speed. Our goal is to get as many kids playing out there as we can.”
The leagues will be a mixture of already established travel teams along with teams constructed by Brown and the BNBA from players who signed up individually.
Registration remains open until Saturday. Teams interested should contact Stembridge at matt@play9sports.com. Individuals may sign up on the BNBA Web site bnba.net.
All games at the Corn Crib will carry a $5 admission charge and full concessions will be available. The league plans to place an emphasis on Friday evenings.
“Friday nights we want to make it look as best we can like CornBelters games,” Stembridge said. “Our vision is to fill the void left by football. We want to make Friday an entertainment option for families in the community.”
“We may run movies after games on Friday, have local marching bands,” said Brown. “We’re trying to make it fun for families.”
Intercity high school coaches are grateful their players have another opportunity to play.
“There is a large number of Intercity kids,” Normal West coach Chris Hawkins said. “One thing we’ve learned about the last 4-5 months is there are so many different perspectives.
"I coached a 15-under team this summer. We had practices and games for eight weeks and went to tournaments in Chicago and Indianapolis and didn’t have (health) hiccups. We’re still following guidelines and social distancing. Teams have been successful going about it that way.”
“With football and other sports not being offered (in the fall), this makes sense for our kids to get more baseball in than they did this summer,” said University High coach Steve Paxson. “It’s a no brainer for kids to take advantage of this.
"All five high schools here in town put really good players on the field the last couple years. We should see some pretty good baseball with the kids who are coming out to play.”
High school baseball (and softball) appear to have gotten the worst of the IHSA’s plan to get all sports in during the 2020-21 school year. Not only did baseball and softball teams lose their entire spring seasons, but the 2021 season will not start until May 3 with state championships being decided in late June.
“I have to admit I’m extremely frustrated with what the high school baseball player has gone through if it’s going to continue to go through the way things are set out with the calendar,” Hawkins said. “Ultimately, kids do need to be able to get outside, breath the fresh air, social distance and be active. They need that socialization.”
“I think it’s a huge thing for them. Think about how many months of baseball they were robbed of by the pandemic in the spring,” said Paxson, who expects 15-20 of his U High players to participate.
Hawkins coaches a summer team as well as the Kingsley Junior High squad in the fall. But he still wants more baseball.
“For me, it’s a blessing,” Hawkins said. “I’m walking through neighborhoods and see kids playing catch. I want to stop and help them.”
