Watch now: New leagues at Corn Crib present high school players with opportunities

“With football and other sports not being offered (in the fall), this makes sense for our kids to get more baseball in than they did this summer,” said University High coach Steve Paxson. “It’s a no brainer for kids to take advantage of this.

"All five high schools here in town put really good players on the field the last couple years. We should see some pretty good baseball with the kids who are coming out to play.”

High school baseball (and softball) appear to have gotten the worst of the IHSA’s plan to get all sports in during the 2020-21 school year. Not only did baseball and softball teams lose their entire spring seasons, but the 2021 season will not start until May 3 with state championships being decided in late June.

“I have to admit I’m extremely frustrated with what the high school baseball player has gone through if it’s going to continue to go through the way things are set out with the calendar,” Hawkins said. “Ultimately, kids do need to be able to get outside, breath the fresh air, social distance and be active. They need that socialization.”