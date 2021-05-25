Watch now: Ryne Willard gets out of a couple jams as Normal beats Bloomington

NORMAL — Bloomington High School loaded the bases with no outs in the first inning Tuesday. That wasn't Ryne Willard's biggest problem, though.
The Normal Community senior left-hander charged off the mound to field Gage Wolfe's bunt when something went wrong.
"I tweaked my knee a little bit," said Willard. "I went to plant because I knew it was going to be a close play (at first). It didn't necessarily pop, but I tweaked it a little bit."
Willard stayed in the game and gave the Ironmen a huge lift that kept them in first place alone in the Big 12 Conference.
Two strikeouts and a fly ball got Willard out of the jam. He wriggled his way out of a couple other tight situations, throwing five innings before Aaron Carlock closed out a 4-1 victory over the Raiders.
"Ryan wasn't spectacular, but he was spectacularly tough," said NCHS head coach Ryan Short. "Ryan executed pitches, especially in the first inning when he had to, and after that as well. Andrew Briggs behind the plate was awesome today. He kept Bloomington off balance and took advantage of their aggressiveness."
NCHS, which improved to 15-6 overall and 9-1 in the Big 12, got only five hits off BHS' Ben Wellman. But the Ironmen took advantage of some Raider misplays in the field to make the most of their offensive chances and were flawless defensively in the field.
BHS (15-9, 8-5), which had a six-game winning streak snapped, scored its lone run on a solo home run to left by sophomore Adison Worthman that pierced through a strong wind blowing in.
"The tempo was set in the top of the first," said BHS head coach Steve Clapp. "We get the bases juiced and no outs. We put ourselves in good position to get momentum going early in the game."
NCHS took a 1-0 lead in the first. Brody Arseneau reached on an infield hit. He moved up on a groundout and Mitch Murphy's single before scoring on a fielder's choice when BHS couldn't throw Arseneau out at the plate on a grounder.
The Ironmen pushed across two more runs in the third. With two outs, BHS couldn't catch Jacob O'Day's short fly to right that scored Arseneau and Murphy.
"You get out here on (breezy) days like this, and they really do have a homefield advantage," said Clapp. "You can talk all you want how to approach balls in the air, but until you're out here experiencing it, it's a different game."
BHS had a couple other chances against Willard (4-2), but he stranded eight runners. Willard had a tough day physically on the mound as he also took Brennon Reed's liner off his leg in the second.
Worthman's homer was his sixth of the season. NCHS was grateful it wasn't seven after he drove Carlock's first pitch deep to the fence in left where it was snagged for the third out in the sixth, stranding two and preserving the Ironmen's 3-1 lead.
"I thank God for the wind blowing in today because I'm not sure Worthman wouldn't have hit our equipment shed three times," said Short.
NCHS tacked on an insurance run in the sixth on freshman Ethan Eberle's run-scoring single.
Willard gave up six hits while walking three and striking out three. Carlock struck out three and allowed two hits to pick up his first save.
"I love my defense behind me and know they can make plays," said Willard. "I was going to let them hit it (in the first), but luckily I hit my spots and got a couple strikeouts there. Feeling comfortable about a defense makes it a whole lot easier as a pitcher."
Murphy, who went 3-for-3, knows NCHS has the league title fate in its hands. The Ironmen entertain Normal West on Wednesday before going to Urbana on Thursday and finishing at home Friday against Peoria Notre Dame.
"We needed that loss (last Saturday) to Centennial. It kind of loosens us up a little bit," said Murphy. "It took a little pressure off, but I didn't feel we had that much pressure. We beat a hell of a team over there tonight. I feel we can compete with any team in the conference or any team in the area, for that matter."
Wellman (1-3) gave up two earned runs while walking four and striking out six. Liam McGill had two of the Raiders' eight hits.
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson