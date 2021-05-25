Watch now: Ryne Willard gets out of a couple jams as Normal beats Bloomington

BHS had a couple other chances against Willard (4-2), but he stranded eight runners. Willard had a tough day physically on the mound as he also took Brennon Reed's liner off his leg in the second.

Worthman's homer was his sixth of the season. NCHS was grateful it wasn't seven after he drove Carlock's first pitch deep to the fence in left where it was snagged for the third out in the sixth, stranding two and preserving the Ironmen's 3-1 lead.

"I thank God for the wind blowing in today because I'm not sure Worthman wouldn't have hit our equipment shed three times," said Short.

NCHS tacked on an insurance run in the sixth on freshman Ethan Eberle's run-scoring single.

Willard gave up six hits while walking three and striking out three. Carlock struck out three and allowed two hits to pick up his first save.

"I love my defense behind me and know they can make plays," said Willard. "I was going to let them hit it (in the first), but luckily I hit my spots and got a couple strikeouts there. Feeling comfortable about a defense makes it a whole lot easier as a pitcher."