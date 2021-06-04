Watch now: Two big innings carry University High past El Paso-Gridley

NORMAL — With University High School’s powerful offense backing him, Pioneers pitcher Connor Herbert had a clear objective Friday.

“Just strikes the whole time. That’s kind of how I am all the time. That’s my thing,” Herbert said. “I don’t throw very hard, but I’m able to throw strikes with two or three pitches. That worked well tonight.”

Herbert struck out 11 in 4⅓ innings and the U High batters strung together two huge rallies for a 13-2 victory over El Paso-Gridley in a Class 2A regional semifinal baseball game at Duffy Bass Field.

“I thought Connor did a terrific job. He’s been a strike thrower for us all year,” said Pioneers coach Steve Paxson. “Now we’ve got Jake Swartz and the rest of the crew for Monday.”

U High (27-3) will face either Brimfield or Chillicothe IVC for the regional title Monday at 4:30 p.m. at Duffy Bass Field.

The Pioneers gave EPG starter Brady Veselack little room to breathe in the opening inning.

Karson Bonaparte led off with a single, stole second, continued to third on an errant throw and scored on a one-out fielder’s choice from MacCallan Conklin.

Conklin reached as the Titans (5-12) were unsuccessful throwing out Bonaparte at home, and Swartz drew a two-out walk before Evan Kochel smashed a three-run home run to left field for a 4-0 lead.

“We were focused and trying to play loose out there,” Kochel said. “They came out with an arm slower than we’re used to. We were trying to wait back and push the ball to the opposite field and it worked for us.”

Carson Beal tripled to left-center field, Chase Adams walked and Matt Armstrong’s double sent both home to score. Bonaparte’s triple knocked in Armstrong with the last tally of a seven-run outburst.

“We did exactly what we were hoping to do,” said Paxson. “The consistency part is going to be really important going forward. Every game is going to get a little bit tougher. We want to make sure we come out and be really sharp.”

EPG reliever Cole Hendryx recorded the final out of the first inning and set U High down in order in the second and third frames.

“Their second kid should be really proud,” Paxson said. “He did a nice job keeping some pretty good hitters off balance. It took us a while to get to him.”

“He’s been like that the whole year for us,” said Titans coach Stephen Krominga. “He’s the one who comes in in situations like that and keeps guys off balance. He mixes in his off speed pitches and gets outs.”

EPG scored in the third when Hendryx walked and came all the way around to score on a Jacob Castleman double.

U High got better swings against Hendryx in the fourth after the Titans committed back-to-back errors to start the inning.

Evan Jones tripled to chase home Bonaparte and Daniel Mosele, Swartz tripled to knock in Jones, and Adams contributed a two-run single to the six-run rally.

EPG added its second run in the fifth as Landon Dohman walked and crossed the plate after a Caleb Lavender single, but it was not enough to prevent the 10-run rule from stopping the contest after 4½ innings.

“They’re a great team. I don’t know what else to say,” Krominga said. “They’ve got guys who can shove it and guys who can swing it. It was a David vs. Goliath thing. If we make a few more plays and a few more catches we hang in there a little bit.

"But being young with three starting freshmen and four sophomores, you’re going to take your lumps. It was nice for us to see a team like that. Our goal would be to get to that level.”

Jack Bach relieved Herbert to secure the game’s final two outs.

