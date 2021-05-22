Watch now: U High baseball team routs Saints, Dee-Mack while looking for another long winning streak

NORMAL — When University High School's 17-game winning streak was stopped earlier this week, senior Trevor Young said the Pioneers' mindset was pretty simple.
"We just pretty much flushed that game and continue on a new winning streak," he said.
It's a winning streak the Pioneers hope takes them all the way through the Class 2A State Tournament in a couple weeks ago at their home field.
U High's latest streak hit three Saturday as the Pioneers flexed their muscles to sweep a pair of games at Duffy Bass Field.
Young threw three scoreless innings to freshman Charlie Vercruysse, who made his first start at catcher and drove in four runs during a 14-1 five-inning win over Central Catholic.
The Pioneers then hit four home runs, including two from Jack Bach, in a 14-4 win over Deer Creek-Mackinaw in six innings that improved U High's record to 23-2.
"Offensively we really came ready to hit today," said U High head coach Steve Paxson. "Trevor Young in game one kind of set the tone and gave us a lift when he just pounded the strike zone the first three innings. Pitching has a lot to do with the success of your team. When we feel free up there to hit because our guys are throwing zeroes up there, it makes it a little easier."
Young (2-0), who hadn't pitched in 18 days because of rainouts, retired the first eight batters he faced. He gave up two hits while striking out five.
"It felt pretty good. I had my stuff on today," said Young.
Young's battery mate, Vercruysse, said he caught a little bit during travel ball in the fall and all the way back in 10-under. He's been the emergency No. 3 catcher for the U High varsity before Paxson decided to give him his first start.
"It was a little nerve-wracking at first, but I started to get more comfortable as the game went on," said Vercruysse. "It's also tough catching our pitching because we have high velo (velocity)."
Vercruysse was plenty comfortable in the batter's box. He went 2-for-3, delivering a two-run single in a seven-run third inning, another run-scoring single in the fourth and a sacrifice fly for U High's final run in the fifth.
"We didn't face much velo," said Vercruysse. "I saw a lot of off-speed. So I was just thinking middle oppo (opposite field), sit fastball and adjust to the curve the other way."
Paxson was impressed with Vercruysse's effort defensively and offensively.
"I thought he did a great job (catching). He's such a terrific athlete and such a good kid. His attitude is really great and he swung it really well, too," said Paxson. "He has a bright future in the game.
"He's had a terrific spring for our JV team. We have such a good (varsity) roster. On most teams he would spend a lot of time with the varsity group playing. But this is a different kind of group as far as our junior and senior class."
Illinois State recruit MacCallan Conklin added two hits and three RBIs for U High. The Pioneers had 10 hits and took advantage of six errors by the Saints (7-7).
"Sometimes we show up as a completely different team than we are in other games," said Central Catholic head coach Nick Knight. "You've just got to catch the baseball, that's all there is to it. We were out of pitching today, too, and ran some kids who don't have have a lot of experience in there and hope to catch the baseball, and we didn't do that today."
Knight stuck around for U High's game against Dee-Mack, which will be the Saints' opponent in a Class 2A first-round regional game on June 4.
The Pioneers pounded out 15 hits against the Chiefs (9-4). U High's Nos. 7 and 8 hitters, Bach and Evan Kochel, smacked back-to-back homers over the fence in the second.
"The breeze was picking up and I thought if we start elevating balls it's going to go," said Paxson.
Bach added another homer his next time up while Karson Bonaparte, who almost homered against Central Catholic, also went deep. Bonaparte, a Notre Dame recruit, and Bach drove in three runs each, while Conklin went 3-for-4 and scored three runs.
Chase Adams (1-0) threw the first three innings and didn't allow a hit, but gave up two earned runs with five walks and five strikeouts.
U High, which lost to Springfield on Thursday, can still get at least a share of the Central State Eight Conference regular-season title by beating Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on Tuesday and Chatham Glenwood on Wednesday.
