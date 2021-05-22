Watch now: U High baseball team routs Saints, Dee-Mack while looking for another long winning streak

Young (2-0), who hadn't pitched in 18 days because of rainouts, retired the first eight batters he faced. He gave up two hits while striking out five.

"It felt pretty good. I had my stuff on today," said Young.

Young's battery mate, Vercruysse, said he caught a little bit during travel ball in the fall and all the way back in 10-under. He's been the emergency No. 3 catcher for the U High varsity before Paxson decided to give him his first start.

"It was a little nerve-wracking at first, but I started to get more comfortable as the game went on," said Vercruysse. "It's also tough catching our pitching because we have high velo (velocity)."

Vercruysse was plenty comfortable in the batter's box. He went 2-for-3, delivering a two-run single in a seven-run third inning, another run-scoring single in the fourth and a sacrifice fly for U High's final run in the fifth.

"We didn't face much velo," said Vercruysse. "I saw a lot of off-speed. So I was just thinking middle oppo (opposite field), sit fastball and adjust to the curve the other way."

Paxson was impressed with Vercruysse's effort defensively and offensively.