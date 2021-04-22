Watch now: University High baseball has big arms and big expectations

Seniors Daniel Mosele and Trevor Young will play at Heartland College and Southwestern Illinois Junior College, respectively.

“Before the season we looked great on paper. We knew we had a target on our back,” said Bonaparte, who allowed one hit in five innings and struck out five in U High’s 10-0 win over Eureka on Wednesday. “We took that as a way to motivate us. In past years, we’ve been good. But I think this year we look good on paper and we can live up to that standard.”

The Pioneers are 5-1 in the early going.

“All of us are really excited,” Conklin said. “It’s different than before. We got a year taken away (by the pandemic). This is just fun for us. We’re having fun so nothing really matters. Just come out and play.”

U High also has young talent in Sauser and freshman third baseman Charlie Vercruysse, who belted a three-run triple against Eureka.

“I think we have a ton of potential with our arms, bats and defense,” said Bach. “The sky’s the limit for us. Just keep working hard and stay consistent with our bats.”