Watch now: University High baseball has big arms and big expectations

NORMAL — Steve Paxson has big arms on his University High School baseball team.
The Pioneers coach is grateful he doesn’t have big heads to match.
“The coolest thing about this group is they are really unselfish. I’ve never been around a group as unselfish as they are,” Paxson said. “I haven’t heard one kid complain about (playing) time.
"They made a commitment to the idea that it’s more about us than them individually. They really want to make the most of the season. What COVID did was they really appreciate the opportunity to get on the field with their friends.”
Led by an imposing stable of pitchers, U High is ranked third in the state by Prep Baseball Report. That’s not third in Class 2A, that’s third in the entire state.
“Nobody played in two years so they’ve got to rank somebody,” said Paxson. “Collectively, our arms are as good as anybody. Usually good pitching and defense – and we’re really good there too – should make us a really tough out. Can we score against arms like ours? That’s going to be the real key as the season develops.”
U High boasts six pitchers who have touched 89 mph or better in tryouts in seniors Karson Bonaparte and MacCallan Conklin, juniors Jack Bach, Jake Swartz and Evan Jones and sophomore Matt Sauser.
That doesn’t mean those hurlers consistently throw that hard, but they are capable of reaching that velocity.
“The amount of depth we have on the mound should give us a chance to win every single night,” Paxson said. “At tryouts, we had 10 guys touch 84 or above. The arm strength is there on this team.”
And not just arm strength, but overall talent.
Bonaparte will play at Notre Dame, Conklin has signed with Illinois State, Swartz will sign with Illinois, Sauser has committed to Iowa and several other Pioneers are receiving Division I interest.
Seniors Daniel Mosele and Trevor Young will play at Heartland College and Southwestern Illinois Junior College, respectively.
“Before the season we looked great on paper. We knew we had a target on our back,” said Bonaparte, who allowed one hit in five innings and struck out five in U High’s 10-0 win over Eureka on Wednesday. “We took that as a way to motivate us. In past years, we’ve been good. But I think this year we look good on paper and we can live up to that standard.”
The Pioneers are 5-1 in the early going.
“All of us are really excited,” Conklin said. “It’s different than before. We got a year taken away (by the pandemic). This is just fun for us. We’re having fun so nothing really matters. Just come out and play.”
U High also has young talent in Sauser and freshman third baseman Charlie Vercruysse, who belted a three-run triple against Eureka.
“I think we have a ton of potential with our arms, bats and defense,” said Bach. “The sky’s the limit for us. Just keep working hard and stay consistent with our bats.”
Paxson believes his Pioneers benefit from that he calls “friendly rivalries. They are so competitive in practice. We’ve got guys arguing who is the ace on our staff. That type of competitive desire is going on not just on the field but off it in preparation. That competition is ultimately driving our success.”
The one piece missing during the long offseason was a proven catcher capable of handling a group of hard throwers.
“We have not had a lot of kids come to U High who want to be a catcher the last couple years. At freshmen tryouts, I tell them to get a shot to play for this program you need to learn to be a catcher, too,” Paxson said. “I felt like my whole job was getting a guy who could catch this staff.”
Enter junior Evan Kochel, who did not start catching until his sophomore year.
“We gave him a regimen and he went out and did it,” said the U High coach. “He’s getting better and better. He’s managing a really difficult staff to catch. I think he’s thrown out three runners (stealing) so far.”
The Pioneers received a bonus when the Illinois High School Association decided to hold this season’s Class 2A State Tournament on their home turf, Duffy Bass Field.
“I think this is just the best venue. For our kids, it’s a dream they have to play in the state tournament,” Paxson said. “Hopefully we continue to grow as a team offensively and defensively as well and give ourselves a really good shot at the end of the year.”
