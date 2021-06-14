Watch now: University High baseball headed to 2A State after win over Ottawa Marquette

BLOOMINGTON — Jake Swartz was good and then he got better.

The University High School baseball team's offense was great early and that was more than enough for a 9-2 Class 2A super-sectional victory over Ottawa Marquette on Monday at Illinois Wesleyan's Horenberger Field.

A dominant 14-strikeout performance from Swartz and an eight-run second inning propelled the Pioneers (31-3) into Friday's Class 2A State Tournament at Illinois State's Duffy Bass Field.

U High (31-3) will face either Harrisburg or Freeburg in the state semifinals at 1 p.m.

"It feels great," said Swartz, who did not walk a batter and allowed five hits. "We worked as hard as we could all offseason and all year to get to this point

U High scored eight of its runs in the second inning with the help of three Marquette errors.

Evan Kochel led off with a walk and took second on Matthew Davenport's bunt single. Both runners moved up as the throw to first base got away.

Karson Bonaparte's one-out fly ball to right field was mishandled for an error as courtesy runner Connor Herbert scored.

Chase Adams then bounced into a fielder's choice as Davenport's nifty slide into home eluded the tag of Marquette catcher Hayden McKenna.

Adams stole second and MacCallan Conklin was intentionally walked to load the bases before Evan Jones' sharply struck single brought in Bonaparte.

Swartz bounced a grounder to Crusaders' shortstop Luke Couch, whose throw to the plate short-hopped McKenna, who could not snare it cleanly as Adams scored.

Daniel Mosele drew a walk to force in Conklin, Kochel's single knocked in Jones, and a two-run single from Matt Armstrong chased home courtesy runner Charlie Vercruysse and Mosele to complete the outburst.

"I figured going into the postseason if we could score four runs I felt pretty confident our pitching would be able to hold it steady as long as we played sound defense," U High coach Steve Paxson said.

"When you have a kid like Jake Swartz on the mound it gives your team a lot of confidence if we can get to four we're in really good shape. Eight is just more than a coach can ask for."

Marquette, which bowed out at 17-3, scored an unearned run in the second inning and another single tally in the third on a Nick Melvin single followed by a Couch double.

After that one-out double, Swartz allowed one hit and struck out 11 of the 16 batters he faced.

"Going into the fourth inning, I started to get a good feel on the curve ball and change up and was throwing those very well," said Swartz, a junior who has committed to play at Illinois. "That seemed to get them off balance so I went to those pitches a lot. It got the job done."

The final U High run crossed the plate in the sixth as Conklin singled, stole second, took third on a Jones fly ball and sprinted home on a Swartz ground out.

"We were chasing the entire game. Obviously, that inning hurt," Marquette coach Todd Hopkins said. "Five hits doesn't sound like a whole lot, but I know they had him (Swartz) at 91-92 (mph) on the gun."

