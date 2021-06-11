Watch now: University High no-hits Eureka to advance to 2A super-sectional

EUREKA — Strikes were hard to come by as MacCallan Conklin pitched two hitless innings for the University High School baseball team Friday.

“It was just a little off day. I couldn’t find myself,” Conklin said. “I didn’t really know what my body was doing, and I couldn’t really make adjustments.”

Yet when Conklin saw a strike while in the batter’s box, he knew exactly what to do with it.

Conklin’s two-run home run to center field was the highlight of a four-run third inning as the Pioneers rode that outburst and an immaculate relief outing from Chase Adams to a 5-0 no-hitter victory in a Class 2A sectional championship game.

U High will carry a 30-3 record into Monday’s 6 p.m. super-sectional encounter with either Coal City or Ottawa Marquette at Illinois Wesleyan’s Horenberger Field.

Conklin escaped his control difficulties with a double play in the first inning and the catch of a bases loaded pop up to shallow right field in the second.

“He’s one of those unselfish guys. He just didn’t have it today,” said U High coach Steve Paxson, who turned to Adams for the third inning. “He struggled with command. He’ll be better next time.”

Adams, who delivered the walk-off single in the 10th inning in a 3-2 sectional semifinal win over Macomb on Wednesday, struck out six while retiring all 15 Eureka hitters he faced.

“He’s come up big for us in two consecutive postseason games,” Paxson said. “He wants the opportunity. I can’t be prouder of Chase. He’s a terrific kid and a hard worker. He sticks to it all the time.”

Adams felt ready after his 10 warm up tosses.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

“We were talking about who was going to pitch today, and I had it in my mind,” said Adams. “My arm was feeling good. I was ready to go mentally and physically.”

Eureka coach Dane Wear, whose team bowed out at 25-4, felt the contrast in control from Conklin to Adams was difficult for his team to handle.

“We missed the opportunity there and what ended up happening was the wildness was effective,” Wear said. “When he (Conklin) did come into the zone, we weren’t ready.

"That put us in the back seat thinking walk, walk, walk instead of our hitting mentality we had. I think that hurt and it showed later, especially once they made the move (to Adams)."

Adams’ two-out single to center field drove in Matt Davenport with the game’s initial run. An Illinois State recruit, Conklin followed with his two-run blast as ISU coach Steve Holm watched.

“I waited for the pitch and smacked it when I needed to,” Conklin said. “We let that energy take on the team for the rest of the game. It was a good job from everybody today, and we’ll see you on Monday.”

“He’s been there all year for us offensively,” said Paxson of Conklin. “It’s really been on him to be that guy for us, and he keeps doing it over and over.”

Evan Jones walked and stole second before coming around to score on a Jake Swartz single for a 4-0 advantage.

U High tacked on its final run in the fifth. Matt Armstrong singled and took third on a Conklin single before slipping under the tag at home on the back end of a double steal.

Eureka starter Sheldon Guevens worked the first two innings. Matt Martin, the Hornets’ third pitcher, allowed one run over the final four innings while striking out four and walking two.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.