Watch now: University High's Jack Bach to sign with Central Michigan

NORMAL — University High School baseball coach Steve Paxson sees senior Jack Bach as “just tapping into what I think he’s capable of.”
After his final season at U High, Bach will continue that process at Central Michigan. Bach has committed to accept a partial scholarship with the Chippewas.
“I went on a visit there last week and was really impressed by the whole coaching staff,” Bach said. “I really like the campus. I felt at home there. I had a few other offers, but Central Michigan really stood out to me.”
As a junior, Bach was a key contributor on a U High team that
finished third at the Class 2A State Tournament.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder batted .382 with five home runs and 22 RBIs. As a right-handed pitcher, Bach was 3-0 and boasted a 1.03 ERA with 29 strikeouts in 20 innings. Central Michigan is recruiting Bach as a pitcher.
“I feel like one thing I need to work on is developing my change up and maybe adding another breaking ball to get hitters out,” said Bach, who has touched 92 mph with his fastball.
“He’s just tapping into the things he can do as an arm for them,” Paxson said. “He’s a big-bodied kid who loves to work and he has an intelligent side to him. That makes him very attractive.”
Central Michigan posted a 42-18 record last spring and was 2-2 in the NCAA Tournament.
“It’s been a program on the rise,” Paxson said. “They have a pretty good coach up there who is doing a great job recruiting guys like Jack out of state.”
Bach is the third
returning U High baseball player to commit to a Division I school. Senior Jake Swartz is headed to Illinois and junior Matt Sauser has chosen Iowa.
“Last year we had a great year and came up a bit short,” said Bach. “We’re returning a lot of the same guys. We’re very confident in our ability to go all the way this year.”
Photos: U HIgh plays for third in IHSA baseball championship
061921-blm-spt-3uhigh
U High shortstop Daniel Mosele catches Sacred Heart-Griffin baserunner Michael Brandt between bases during the fifth inning of the Class 2A third place game Friday at Illinois State's Duffy Bass Field. Brandt managed to avoid the tag.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
061921-blm-spt-1uhigh
U High baserunner Matthew Davenport, left, reaches for the plate after Sacred Heart-Griffin catcher Dylan Dickerson captured a high throw during the fourth inning of the Class 2A third place game Friday at Illinois State's Duffy Bass Field.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
061921-blm-spt-2uhigh
U High third baseman Karson Bonaparte tags out Sacred Heart-Griffin baserunner Isaiah Thompson attempting to steal in the fourth inning during the Class 2A third place game Friday at Illinois State's Duffy Bass Field.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
061921-blm-spt-4uhigh
U High baserunner Karson Bonaparte reflects on the game after he was caught stealing second against Sacred Heart-Griffin during the fourth inning of the Class 2A third place game Friday at Illinois State's Duffy Bass Field.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
061921-blm-spt-6uhigh
Sacred Heart short stop Sam Antonacci confronts U High baserunner Karson Bonaparte as he slides during the fifth inning of the IHSA 2A third place game Friday, June 18, 2021, at Illinois State University's Duffy Bass Field.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
061921-blm-spt-5uhigh
Sacred Heart short stop Ryan Soehnlin, left, turns a double play against U High as Daniel Mosele slides into second during the fourth inning of the IHSA 2A third place game Friday, June 18, 2021, at Illinois State University's Duffy Bass Field.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
061921-blm-spt-8uhigh
U High second baseman Matt Armstrong puts out Sacred Heart baserunner Isaiah Thompson during the fifth inning of the IHSA 2A third place game Friday, June 18, 2021, at Illinois State University's Duffy Bass Field.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
061921-blm-spt-7uhigh
U High pitcher Chase Adams threw against Sacred Heart during early innings of the IHSA 2A third place game Friday, June 18, 2021, at Illinois State University's Duffy Bass Field.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
