Watch now: University High's Jack Bach to sign with Central Michigan

NORMAL — University High School baseball coach Steve Paxson sees senior Jack Bach as “just tapping into what I think he’s capable of.”

After his final season at U High, Bach will continue that process at Central Michigan. Bach has committed to accept a partial scholarship with the Chippewas.

“I went on a visit there last week and was really impressed by the whole coaching staff,” Bach said. “I really like the campus. I felt at home there. I had a few other offers, but Central Michigan really stood out to me.”

As a junior, Bach was a key contributor on a U High team that finished third at the Class 2A State Tournament.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder batted .382 with five home runs and 22 RBIs. As a right-handed pitcher, Bach was 3-0 and boasted a 1.03 ERA with 29 strikeouts in 20 innings. Central Michigan is recruiting Bach as a pitcher.

“I feel like one thing I need to work on is developing my change up and maybe adding another breaking ball to get hitters out,” said Bach, who has touched 92 mph with his fastball.

“He’s just tapping into the things he can do as an arm for them,” Paxson said. “He’s a big-bodied kid who loves to work and he has an intelligent side to him. That makes him very attractive.”

Central Michigan posted a 42-18 record last spring and was 2-2 in the NCAA Tournament.

“It’s been a program on the rise,” Paxson said. “They have a pretty good coach up there who is doing a great job recruiting guys like Jack out of state.”

Bach is the third returning U High baseball player to commit to a Division I school. Senior Jake Swartz is headed to Illinois and junior Matt Sauser has chosen Iowa.

“Last year we had a great year and came up a bit short,” said Bach. “We’re returning a lot of the same guys. We’re very confident in our ability to go all the way this year.”

