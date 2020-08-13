Watch now: University High's Karson Bonaparte to play at Notre Dame

NORMAL – A self-described “late bloomer” trying to find a college fit during a global pandemic, University High School’s Karson Bonaparte has done it.
“I’m excited. It’s been a long process, but it was worth it,” Bonaparte said of his commitment to sign a national letter of intent with Notre Dame in November and play baseball for the Fighting Irish.
Bonaparte began getting recruiting attention the summer after his sophomore year at U High while playing with the Chicago Elite, which is led by former Illinois State pitcher Brian Forystek.
“He didn’t give up an earned run for us as a sophomore, and he threw some really big innings,” Pioneers coach Steve Paxson said. “To do what he did as a sophomore off the mound was pretty special. And he was a mainstay for us offensively, too.”
After a summer with Chicago Elite, Bonaparte was contacted by Notre Dame. The Irish wanted to see him play this spring for U High.
“It was going to be a really big spring. Then COVID happened and shut everything down,” said Bonaparte. “It (recruiting) stopped for awhile. I didn’t know what was going on. But they talked to a lot of people about me.”
Bonaparte sent video of his first summer tournament to Notre Dame and received a quick response.
“They offered me at that point and it was a no brainer,” he said. “It’s not only baseball in the ACC (Atlantic Coast Conference). The academics at Notre Dame are the best. That was big for me. My dream is always to play in the big leagues, but it’s good to have an education.”
Prep Baseball Report lists Bonaparte with a maximum fastball of 88 mph, a speedy 6.72 seconds in the 60-yard dash and an impressive 103 mph exit velocity off the bat.
“He got up to 90, maybe the low 90s, this summer. He has elite level metrics,” said Paxson. “He plays mostly third (base) for us, but he can play any of the other three infield spots. He probably best translates to the left side of the infield because of his arm.”
Bonaparte said the Irish are recruiting him primarily as a hitter.
“They really want me as a bat. I’ve always loved infield more than pitching,” said the 6-foot-1, 195-pounder. “But they said I could be a reliever/closer. I like the adrenaline rush of knowing it’s you or nothing. I like the competing factor of both (hitting and pitching).”
Heading into his senior year, Bonaparte laments the opportunity taken from the Pioneers last spring but remains enthused about the possibility for team glory in 2021.
“We were definitely on the road for something special this year,” he said. “But we still have quite a few returning guys. We’ll be pretty solid again.”
