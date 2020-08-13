Watch now: University High's Karson Bonaparte to play at Notre Dame

“It was going to be a really big spring. Then COVID happened and shut everything down,” said Bonaparte. “It (recruiting) stopped for awhile. I didn’t know what was going on. But they talked to a lot of people about me.”

Bonaparte sent video of his first summer tournament to Notre Dame and received a quick response.

“They offered me at that point and it was a no brainer,” he said. “It’s not only baseball in the ACC (Atlantic Coast Conference). The academics at Notre Dame are the best. That was big for me. My dream is always to play in the big leagues, but it’s good to have an education.”

Prep Baseball Report lists Bonaparte with a maximum fastball of 88 mph, a speedy 6.72 seconds in the 60-yard dash and an impressive 103 mph exit velocity off the bat.

“He got up to 90, maybe the low 90s, this summer. He has elite level metrics,” said Paxson. “He plays mostly third (base) for us, but he can play any of the other three infield spots. He probably best translates to the left side of the infield because of his arm.”

Bonaparte said the Irish are recruiting him primarily as a hitter.