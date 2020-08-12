Watch now: University High's MacCallan Conklin to sign with Illinois State baseball

NORMAL – A standout in both soccer and baseball, University High School’s MacCallan Conklin has made a choice for his college athletic career.
“Baseball has always been my favorite,” said Conklin, who has accepted a scholarship offer from Illinois State baseball coach Steve Holm and will sign with the Redbirds in November.
Conklin is a goalkeeper for a sectional champion U High soccer program. In baseball, he made an impact both as a pitcher and an outfielder as the Pioneers won a regional crown in 2019.
“His road started off as a pitcher, and he’s developed into an offensive player,” U High coach Steve Paxson said. “I think they (the Redbirds) see him as an outfielder at this point.”
Conklin, who had his 2020 baseball season canceled and his soccer campaign delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, likes the prospect of continuing to play his home games at Duffy Bass Field in college.
“I like the campus. I’ve lived here my whole life so everything is familiar to me,” said Conklin. “I also like the coach and the environment. I can go home and get meals. I don’t have to eat dorm food consistently. I always have something to fall back on.”
Steve Holm on his second season as Illinois State baseball coach pic.twitter.com/gB4qcoMZ5p— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) January 29, 2020
Paxson believes Conklin’s well-rounded skills will give Holm options on how to use him once he arrives on campus.
“He can run it up there around 90 (mph). He threw a lot of innings for us as a sophomore on a very talented staff,” Paxson said. “He has a really good breaking ball and a competitive mindset. His bat is really plus. He hits to all fields and runs really well. He’s got all the tools at the plate.
“One of the knocks against his arm is it might not translate defensively, but he’s a sub 7 (seconds in 60-yard dash) runner. He’s a very, very good athlete.”
Conklin believes he was a better pitcher than hitter as a freshman at U High, but “I’m developed better in the outfield now.”
Conklin could have an action-packed spring with soccer starting practice in mid February and the baseball season wrapping up in late June under the new IHSA seasons for 2021.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder put a positive spin on the cancellations and postponements forced by the pandemic.
“It’s a smart time to get better,” he said. “You’ve got to put it aside. You can’t change anything. The only thing you can change is to get better for next season.”
Conklin, who pitched and played outfield this summer for the Game Seven Legacy, believes the upcoming U High baseball season holds the potential to be special.
“We will be stacked,” he said. “With pitching and hitting."
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!