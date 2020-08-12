Watch now: University High's MacCallan Conklin to sign with Illinois State baseball

Paxson believes Conklin’s well-rounded skills will give Holm options on how to use him once he arrives on campus.

“He can run it up there around 90 (mph). He threw a lot of innings for us as a sophomore on a very talented staff,” Paxson said. “He has a really good breaking ball and a competitive mindset. His bat is really plus. He hits to all fields and runs really well. He’s got all the tools at the plate.

“One of the knocks against his arm is it might not translate defensively, but he’s a sub 7 (seconds in 60-yard dash) runner. He’s a very, very good athlete.”

Conklin believes he was a better pitcher than hitter as a freshman at U High, but “I’m developed better in the outfield now.”

Conklin could have an action-packed spring with soccer starting practice in mid February and the baseball season wrapping up in late June under the new IHSA seasons for 2021.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder put a positive spin on the cancellations and postponements forced by the pandemic.