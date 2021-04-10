 Skip to main content
BHS head boys basketball coach Justin Walker resigns
BHS head boys basketball coach Justin Walker resigns

WALKER RESIGNS AT BHS

Bloomington High School head boys basketball coach Justin Walker talks to his team during a 2020 Class 3A regional basketball game at BHS. Walker has resigned as the Raiders' coach after two seasons.

 PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington High School athletic director Tony Bauman confirmed Saturday that BHS head boys basketball coach and physical education teacher Justin Walker has resigned from his positions at the school.

"We would like to thank him for the leadership and the level of basketball expertise that he has provided to our players and program these past two years," said Bauman. "We want to wish him the best of luck wherever his new endeavors may take him."

Walker, 32, came to BHS in 2019 after serving on Barry Hinson's staff for five years at Southern Illinois. Walker spent one year as a graduate assistant, two years as director of basketball operations and two years as an assistant coach with the Salukis.

BHS was 11-16 during Walker's first season and 1-11 this past season.

"We have a very competitive boys basketball program with a rich history of success, and we will begin our search for our next highly qualified coach who will lead our boys basketball program into future seasons immediately," said Bauman.

Walker couldn't be reached for comment about his future plans.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

