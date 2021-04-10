BHS head boys basketball coach Justin Walker resigns

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington High School athletic director Tony Bauman confirmed Saturday that BHS head boys basketball coach and physical education teacher Justin Walker has resigned from his positions at the school.

"We would like to thank him for the leadership and the level of basketball expertise that he has provided to our players and program these past two years," said Bauman. "We want to wish him the best of luck wherever his new endeavors may take him."

Walker, 32, came to BHS in 2019 after serving on Barry Hinson's staff for five years at Southern Illinois. Walker spent one year as a graduate assistant, two years as director of basketball operations and two years as an assistant coach with the Salukis.

BHS was 11-16 during Walker's first season and 1-11 this past season.