Big third quarter powers Normal West past Bloomington

Corey Walker led the way with 19 points as Normal West High School pulled away in the second half to down Bloomington, 70-43, in a Big 12 Conference basketball game Saturday at the Robert Frank Sports Complex.

Walker scored 15 of his points in the third quarter as the Wildcats broke from a 20-all tie at the half for a 51-26 lead through three quarters.

“Bloomington did a great job of slowing down the game in the first half." West coach Ed Hafermann said. "We made some adjustments at halftime and really pushed the ball and played at a faster paced in the second half.”

Ja'Marcus Webb added 12 points and Max Ziebarth 10 for the Wildcats.

Adam Beasley paced BHS with 11 points. Famious French and Andreus James scored 10 each.

NCHS 62, Prairie Central 46: Zach Cleveland and Trey Redd each posted a double-double to help Normal Community to a nonconference home victory.

Cleveland had 17 points and 13 rebounds, while Redd chipped in 16 points and 10 assists as the Ironmen improved to 7-5.

Sophomore Dylan Bazzell paced Prairie Central with 16 points, sinking four 3-pointers.