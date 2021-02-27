Big third quarter powers Normal West past Bloomington

Corey Walker led the way with 19 points as Normal West High School pulled away in the second half to down Bloomington, 70-43, in a Big 12 Conference basketball game Saturday at the Robert Frank Sports Complex.
Walker scored 15 of his points in the third quarter as the Wildcats broke from a 20-all tie at the half for a 51-26 lead through three quarters.
“Bloomington did a great job of slowing down the game in the first half." West coach Ed Hafermann said. "We made some adjustments at halftime and really pushed the ball and played at a faster paced in the second half.”
Ja'Marcus Webb added 12 points and Max Ziebarth 10 for the Wildcats.
Adam Beasley paced BHS with 11 points. Famious French and Andreus James scored 10 each.
NCHS 62, Prairie Central 46: Zach Cleveland and Trey Redd each posted a double-double to help Normal Community to a nonconference home victory.
Cleveland had 17 points and 13 rebounds, while Redd chipped in 16 points and 10 assists as the Ironmen improved to 7-5.
Sophomore Dylan Bazzell paced Prairie Central with 16 points, sinking four 3-pointers.
Central Catholic 60, Streator 58: JT Welch scored 27 points as Central Catholic held off a rally by Streator to take a nonconference win at Cvengros Gymnasium.
Sam Hinderer added 12 points for the Saints (8-6), who led 31-20 at halftime and 44-36 heading into the fourth quarter.
AJ Benning paced Streator with 15 points.
LeRoy 46, GCMS 42: LeRoy remained perfect on the season at 11-0 and 10-0 in the Heart of Illinois Conference with a narrow triumph over GCMS at LeRoy.
Max Buckles topped the Panthers with 16 points and Mason Buckles had 11. GCMS was led by Braden Roesch with 15.
Tri-Valley 52, Olympia 48: Sam Anderson tallied 14 points as Tri-Valley slipped past Olympia in a nonconference game at Stanford.
TJ Norma and Elliot Johnson scored 12 points each for Tri-Valley. Olympia was led by Hunter Berges' 20 points, while Ethan Davis added 12 and Chase Litwiller 10.
Fieldcrest 72, Eureka 53: Jaxon Cusac-McKay paced all scorers with 29 points for Fieldcrest in a Heart of Illinois win at Minonk.
Noah Nordstrom chipped in 11 for the Knights. Eureka (9-2) received 14 points from Aden Sears and 11 from Matt Martin.
Fisher 79, Ridgeveiew 70: Carson Brozenec totaled 32 points and nine rebounds as Fisher claimed a home win over Ridgeview. Blake Terven added 17 points for the Bunnies.
El Paso-Gridley 51, Tremont 29: Asa Smith had 19 points for EPG (7-4, 7-3) and Luke Ihlenfeldt scored 13 with seven steals as the Titans prevailed in HOIC play at Tremont.
Woodland 54, Lowpoint-Washburn 34: Sean Bundy scored 15 points and Phoenix Cooper added 11 for Woodland (3-8) in a win at South Streator.
Cooper and Chase Pavlick each grabbed seven rebounds for Woodland.
GIRLS
Peoria ND 43, BHS 37: Marisa Hilt contributed 15 points and 10 rebounds for Bloomington in a Big 12 loss at the Robert Frank Sports Complex.
Katie Barger added 12 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three assists for the Purple Raiders.
“Our girls came out and competed tonight," said BHS coach Austin Myers, whose team led 18-13 at halftime. "They sped us up to the end of the third quarter, and that was the difference in the game.”
Lanphier 32, U High 20: Springfield Lanphier held University High to a combined three points in the second and third quarters to beat the Pioneers in a Central State Eight Conference game at Springfield.
Adriana Crabtree and Kendall Widdel paced the Pioneers with six points each. Cheyenne Trotter scored 15 points for Lanphier.
Eureka 74, Fieldcrest 72, OT: Ellie Cahill and Ella Ausmus combined for 46 points as unbeaten Eureka slipped past Fieldcrest in overtime in an Heart of Illinois Conference showdown at Minonk.
Cahill scored 24 points and Ausmus had 22 for the Hornets (10-0, 9-0). Haley Carver and Ashlyn May scored 22 points each while Ella Goodrich chipped in 15 for Fieldcrest (9-2, 8-2).
Heyworth 54, Flanagan-Cornell 21: Paige Ruppert's 18 points helped Heyworth to an HOIC victory. Raeghan Morefield and Ava Longfellow added 13 and 10 points, respectively, for Heyworth. Flanagan-Cornell received seven points each from Aniya Maxon and Kortney Harms.
Tremont 71, EPG 49: Alli Fuller set a Tremont school single-game record with 33 points as the host Turks stayed unbeaten in an HOIC game.
Tremont (10-0, 9-0) also received 10 points from Trinity Israel. Michaela Kelley paced El Paso-Gridley (5-5, 5-5) with 25 points and Jordyn Cannon had 14.
LeRoy 57, GCMS 23: Tiffany Bargmann's 15 points paced LeRoy to an HOIC win over visiting GCMS. Callie Warlow added 10 points for the Panthers.
Lexington 59, Dee-Mack 43: Dani Palmer led host Lexington with 23 points in an HOIC victory. Jayalia Therien and Emma Boyd chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Minutemen.
Addison Swadinsky paced Deer Creek-Mackinaw with 18 points.
Olympia 45, Tri-Valley 34: Taylor Nowaskie's 21 points helped Olympia earn a nonconference victory at Stanford. Addison Ritchie scored 10 points to lead Tri-Valley.
Clinton 61, Argenta-Oreana 22: Mallory Cyrulik's 28 points helped Clinton improve to 9-2 with a win at Argenta.
Cumberland 40, Blue Ridge 39: Pearl scored 20 points to lead Blue Ridge in a loss at Farmer City.